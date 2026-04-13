Stagwell: SPORT BEACH Announces Brand Advisory Board

Executive Leaders, Investors and Media Personalities From the World's Most Influential Brands Join the Board to Shape the Next Chapter of the Global Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / SPORT BEACH, the global platform driving business at the intersection of sport, culture, and creativity, today announced the formation of its Brand Advisory Board featuring executive leaders from Fortune 500 brands including Adobe, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Levi Strauss & Co, NBCUniversal, the National Football League (NFL), PepsiCo, and State Farm. SPORT BEACH is driven by an ethos of elite co-creation, and the Board will help guide SPORT BEACH as it expands beyond its flagship events into a year-round collective with new tentpoles and targeted regions launching in 2026.

"SPORT BEACH is where athletes, executive leaders, and the world's most influential brands come together to create opportunities. We're excited to work with the Board to evolve SPORT BEACH from an impactful event platform into a global community at the intersection of sport and culture," said Beth Sidhu, CEO of SPORT BEACH. "We are proud to be supported by this outstanding group of leaders, whose creativity and guidance will be vital to the continued growth and expansion of SPORT BEACH."

Spanning sport, tech, beauty, finance, retail, and CPG, the Board brings a breadth of experience that reflects the SPORT BEACH community itself. Their input will inform the platform's year-round strategy, from talent and programming to partnerships and global distribution. The Board will be chaired by SPORT BEACH CEO Beth Sidhu, with 72andSunny Founder and Chairman Glenn Cole serving as Board Creative Chair.

2026 Board Members

TJ Adeshola, Operating Partner, Arctos Partners

Kristyn Cook, Chief Agency, Sales & Marketing Officer, State Farm

Tim Ellis, Chief Marketing Officer, National Football League

Dan Gardner, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Code and Theory

Damaune Journey, Global Chief Growth Officer, 72andSunny

Mark Kirkham, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Beverages US

Karen Kovacs, President, Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal

Laurie Lam, Chief Brand Officer, e.l.f. Cosmetics

Ryan Linder, EVP, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Stagwell

Kenny Mitchell, Chief Marketing Officer, Levi Strauss & Co

Jason Port, Senior Advisor, RedBird Capital

Taylor Rooks, 2x Emmy-Nom'd Sports Broadcaster & Journalist, Host of NBA on Prime

Rachel Thornton, Chief Marketing Officer, Adobe Enterprise

Select Board Member Quotes

"State Farm has a long-standing presence in sports culture, spanning award-winning sponsorships, outstanding creative strategies, groundbreaking talent deals, and perhaps most importantly, community-improving neighborhood efforts in collaboration with various leagues, teams, and talent," said Kristyn Cook, Chief Agency, Sales & Marketing Officer at State Farm. "I look forward to playing a part in what comes next for SPORT BEACH as it evolves and expands."

"At PepsiCo, sport and culture are at the center of how our brands connect with people, from our long-standing global partnerships with leagues and talent to the creative platforms that bring fans closer to the game," said Mark Kirkham, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Beverages US. "SPORT BEACH knows what's possible at that intersection and has built a community where the right players can come together to have real conversations that push the industry forward. I'm proud to join this Advisory Board and help shape what's ahead."

"At Adobe, success with our customers comes down to personalization, creativity, and meaningful connection that encourages engagement - all qualities we find in SPORT BEACH. As Adobe innovates across the intersection of marketing, creativity, and AI to redefine customer experience orchestration in the agentic era, I look forward to bringing our unique perspective on technology, sport, and the cultural landscape to this Board. Adobe has pushed fan engagement forward through partnerships with the NFL, Premier League, MLB, and Real Madrid, and we're just getting started," said Rachel Thornton, Chief Marketing Officer, Adobe Enterprise.

"At NBCUniversal, world-class storytelling and deep strategic partnerships, when intrinsically linked, move culture and drive real business impact at scale. SPORT BEACH sits at that same powerful intersection of sports, creativity, and brand collaboration, which is why I'm honored to join the Advisory Board. The opportunity to collaborate with fellow leaders to unlock new partnerships, fresh ideas, and meaningful growth on a global stage is incredibly exciting," said Karen Kovacs, President, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal.

"Through a multi-pronged marketing strategy, we've solidified the NFL's reputation as the pinnacle of sports and entertainment, keeping the league and our players at the forefront of culture. SPORT BEACH has a deep understanding of the landscape that sits at the intersection between sports and culture, and I'm thrilled to join the Board with some of the most respected leaders in marketing to help drive growth and expansion of this global platform," said Tim Ellis, Chief Marketing Officer at the NFL.

"SPORT BEACH was designed to move beyond the typical 'talk track' of sports marketing engagements. By putting creative ideas and elite casting at the center of the experience, we've created a space optimized for true co-creation. We are providing the architecture for athletes and brands to build tangible products, partnerships, and narratives together. In a crowded landscape, that focus on creation is our distinct economic engine," said 72andSunny Founder and SPORT BEACH Board Creative Chair Glenn Cole.

About SPORT BEACH

Considered the authoritative voice on sports marketing, SPORT BEACH connects athletes, brands and creatives for curated experiences and conversations that drive growth at the intersection of sport, brand and culture. Launched in 2022 at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity by Stagwell (STGW), SPORT BEACH is now a year-round ecosystem spanning live events, brand activations, thought leadership programming, and a meetings and facilitation practice. Its convenings at the world's most influential cultural and sporting moments serve as incubators for new partnerships, breakthrough creative, and industry-defining conversations. Learn more at sportbeach.com and follow us on Instagram @sportbeachco.

CONTACT:

Paige Graham

Paige.Graham@sportbeach.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sport-beach-announces-brand-advisory-board-1156821