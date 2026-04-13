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WKN: A40CWP | ISIN: FR001400OKR3 | Ticker-Symbol: CAJ1
Tradegate
13.04.26 | 17:36
0,157 Euro
+1,16 % +0,002
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1560,15918:52
0,1560,15917:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2026 18:06 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Groupe Casino: Casino Group Communication re Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao (GPA)

Casino Group Communication

Paris, 13 April 2026

As part of the arbitration proceedings initiated on 6 May 2025 before the ICC International Court of Arbitration by Companiha Brasileria de Distribuiçao (GPA)1, the latter announced in a press release dated 13 April 2026 that the arbitral tribunal has issued a decision rejecting interim measures which primarily sought to prevent the transfer of GPA shares held by Casino Group or to freeze the proceeds of any potential sale of such shares during the arbitration proceedings, on the alleged grounds of preserving its rights in connection with these proceedings.

The arbitration proceedings continue in due course.

***

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 29

1 Press release dated 3 March 2026


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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