Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - QuantumCore Ltd. (CSE:QNCR) (formerly, MGM Resources Corp.) ("QuantumCore" or the "Company"), a dedicated hardware partner to the global quantum computing industry, is pleased to announce that Company's common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker symbol "QNCR" at the market open April 14, 2026.

Eugene Profis, QuantumCore's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As a public company, we are very excited for this next stage in QuantumCore's growth and the opportunity to engage with the investment community at large as we continue to extend our capabilities and offerings in the rapidly evolving quantum computing industry."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") (address: Suite 420, 33 Yonge St., Toronto, Ont., Canada, M5E 1G4; contact: Jeff Gamble; e-mail: jeffgamble@itg84.com), to provide market-making services in accordance with the CSE's policies. ITG will trade common shares of the Company on the CSE and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About QuantumCore Ltd.

QuantumCore is focused on becoming a dedicated hardware partner to the global quantum computing industry, designing and building advanced microchip sets engineered for cryogenic and superconducting environments. With quantum computing roadmaps accelerating and the world's leading quantum companies facing critical bottlenecks in signal fidelity, noise reduction, and ultra-low-temperature control, QuantumCore will provide the enabling "picks-and-shovels" hardware required to unlock the next stage of scalable quantum systems. Its specialized cryogenic signal-processing chips are designed to improve qubit performance, enhance readout accuracy, and reduce thermal interference, allowing quantum hardware manufacturers to move faster, reach higher qubit counts, and achieve more stable, commercially viable quantum computers. As a purpose-built engineering partner, QuantumCore will support the industry's transition from laboratory prototypes to real-world quantum machines.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, but not limited to, statements about the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Often, but not always, these forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Listing Statement of the Company dated March 31, 2026, which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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Source: QuantumCore Ltd.