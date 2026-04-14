

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Worldline SA (WLN.PA, WWLNF, WRDLY), a provider of payment and transaction services, on Tuesday announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Cuscal Ltd. (CCL.XA) for the proposed sale of its New Zealand payment activities for 17 million euros.



The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.



The divestment forms part of the company's strategy to sharpen its focus on European payment operations, streamline activities and optimise resource allocation.



Worldline's New Zealand payments business processes around 70% of all in-store transactions in the country, serving all four major acquirers and approximately 40 issuers.



The business generated revenue of approximately 35 million euros and adjusted EBITDA of about 12 million euros, with limited impact on free cash flow.



The company said that the combined net cash proceeds from previously announced disposals, including MeTS, Worldline North America, Cetrel, PaymentIQ, Worldline India and the New Zealand unit, are estimated at 560 million euros to 610 million euros and are expected to be received in 2026.



The proceeds are intended to strengthen the company's financial profile, enhance strategic flexibility and support capital redeployment toward core activities.



On Monday, Worldline closed trading 0.81% higher at EUR 0.2491 on the Paris Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News