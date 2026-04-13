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WKN: A0J2PX | ISIN: IS0000011039 | Ticker-Symbol:
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OMX Iceland 15
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EIMSKIPAFELAG ISLANDS HF Chart 1 Jahr
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EIMSKIPAFELAG ISLANDS HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2026 21:18 Uhr
35 Leser
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Eimskipafelag Islands hf.: Announcement from Eimskip

Today the Icelandic District Prosecutor discontinued its investigation into Eimskip's Chief Operational Officer regarding the sale of two vessels which the Environment Agency of Iceland reported to the District Prosecutor in 2020. His status as a defendant has thereby ceased and the case against him is over.

Eimskip has today been informed that the Icelandic District Prosecutor has issued indictments against Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. and Eimskip Ísland ehf. relating to the same investigation and has requested that the companies be convicted and sentenced, including payment of all legal costs.

Eimskip believes that it complied with laws and regulations in the sales process and sold the vessels for further trading but not to recycling.

Eimskip welcomes the fact that uncertainty affecting its employees has now been resolved and will defend its position before the courts.

Contact:

Harpa Hödd Sigurdardóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communication Division. Phone: 825 7379. Email: harpa@eimskip.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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