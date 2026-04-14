Cheffelo AB: Cheffelo issues trading update for Q1 2026

Cheffelo today issues a trading update for the first quarter of 2026, reporting increases in both Net sales and Active customers. Full results for the period are scheduled to be announced on 6th of May 2026.

Net sales for January - March 2026 amounted to MSEK 374.6 (336.3), an increase of 11.4% vs last year. Adjusted for currency effects, Net sales growth was 13.5%.

Active customers in the first quarter were 92.9 thousand (86.8), an increase of 7.0% versus last year.

Cheffelo will invite investors, analysts and the media to a conference call and webcast with Q&A, which will take place on the day the Q1 results are published.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Bodor, Head of Corporate Communications, Cheffelo

Telephone (SWE): +46 706 48 70 65

E-mail: peter.bodor@cheffelo.com

Erik Bergman, CFO, Cheffelo

Telephone (SWE): +46 707 74 49 73

E-mail: erik.bergman@cheffelo.com

About Cheffelo

Cheffelo is a leading, profitable Scandinavian mealkit provider that helps people eat well without the hassle of planning and shopping. Since 2006, Cheffelo has made it easier to enjoy varied, nutritious homecooked meals by delivering personalized meal kits with minimal food waste. With nearly 400 highly engaged employees, the company manages its own production facilities, integrating customer-unique packing processes and proprietary technology infrastructure to streamline operations and enable epic customer experiences. The company operates under the brands Linas in Sweden, Godtlevert in Norway, and RetNemt in Denmark. In 2025, Cheffelo generated SEK 1.2 billion in revenue and delivered approximately 17 million meals. Cheffelo is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: CHEF).

www.cheffelo.com

www.linkedin.com/company/cheffelo

This information is information that Cheffelo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-14 07:45 CEST.