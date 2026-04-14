Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Unter dem Radar, voll finanziert: Beginnt jetzt der nächste Gold-Run?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QRYM | ISIN: SE0015556873 | Ticker-Symbol: 4HY
Frankfurt
13.04.26 | 08:03
9,860 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEFFELO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEFFELO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1309,44010:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 07:45 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cheffelo AB: Cheffelo issues trading update for Q1 2026

Cheffelo today issues a trading update for the first quarter of 2026, reporting increases in both Net sales and Active customers. Full results for the period are scheduled to be announced on 6th of May 2026.

Net sales for January - March 2026 amounted to MSEK 374.6 (336.3), an increase of 11.4% vs last year. Adjusted for currency effects, Net sales growth was 13.5%.

Active customers in the first quarter were 92.9 thousand (86.8), an increase of 7.0% versus last year.

Cheffelo will invite investors, analysts and the media to a conference call and webcast with Q&A, which will take place on the day the Q1 results are published.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Bodor, Head of Corporate Communications, Cheffelo
Telephone (SWE): +46 706 48 70 65
E-mail: peter.bodor@cheffelo.com

Erik Bergman, CFO, Cheffelo
Telephone (SWE): +46 707 74 49 73
E-mail: erik.bergman@cheffelo.com

About Cheffelo

Cheffelo is a leading, profitable Scandinavian mealkit provider that helps people eat well without the hassle of planning and shopping. Since 2006, Cheffelo has made it easier to enjoy varied, nutritious homecooked meals by delivering personalized meal kits with minimal food waste. With nearly 400 highly engaged employees, the company manages its own production facilities, integrating customer-unique packing processes and proprietary technology infrastructure to streamline operations and enable epic customer experiences. The company operates under the brands Linas in Sweden, Godtlevert in Norway, and RetNemt in Denmark. In 2025, Cheffelo generated SEK 1.2 billion in revenue and delivered approximately 17 million meals. Cheffelo is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: CHEF).
www.cheffelo.com
www.linkedin.com/company/cheffelo

This information is information that Cheffelo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-14 07:45 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.