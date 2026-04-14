

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC.PA, LVMHF.PK, MOH.DE), a French luxury goods company, reported a decline in revenue for the first quarter of 2026, hurt by Middle East conflict.



For the first quarter, the company reported revenue of EUR19.121 billion, less than EUR20.311 billion in the same period last year. Revenue from Fashion & Leather Goods declined to EUR9.247 billion from the previous year's EUR10.108 billion.



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