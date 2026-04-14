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WKN: A3DNWV | ISIN: SK1000025322 | Ticker-Symbol: 91X
Frankfurt
13.04.26 | 08:04
7,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
GEVORKYAN AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEVORKYAN AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 10:10 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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GEVORKYAN, a.s.: Gevorkyan Sinteris Italia - Synergy Expands the Business

The first effects of the synergy following the acquisition of the Italian powder metallurgy plant are now beginning to fully materialize.

One of the first results is a new development project for a major French company operating in the field of hydraulic and electric drives. This is a customer of the original Italian plant, while the development will now take place in close cooperation with the pan-European development centre of this group located in Slovakia. Production will be managed in Slovakia and Italy, the deliveries will head to France, Slovenia, and Italy.

Positive developments are also becoming evident in other segments with high demands on quality and reliability. Through Gevorkyan Sinteris Italia, after a longer period of technical preparation and approval processes, projects focused on solutions for high-speed trains and the aerospace industry are now being launched. This is positive news not only for the Italian market, but also for Austria and the Czech Republic, where these solutions create room for further business and technological development.

"We are beginning to see tangible results in what we expected from this acquisition. Gevorkyan Sinteris Italia is gradually becoming a natural part of the functioning of the entire group, not only in production, but also in development, business opportunities, and the coordination of deliveries for several European markets. This synergy, based on the traditionally high technical expertise of Italian engineers and an excellent R&D team in Slovakia, brings an expansion of our portfolio of new projects, entry into new segments and a global strengthening of our market position," says Artur Gevorkyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GEVORKYAN, a.s.

About GEVORKYAN
GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational corporations and one of the most innovative companies in the sector worldwide. More information is available at https://gevorkyan.eu/en/.

Contact information:
Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

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  • Gevorkyan Sinteris Italia - Synergy Expands the Business

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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