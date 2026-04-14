NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Achieves Cash Flow Positive Operations After AI-Enabled Optimization; Blockchain Ticketing With Fiat Checkout Ready

Custodial Wallet + Fiat Checkout Now Production-Ready; $400,000 Annualized Savings Run-Rate Targeted by May 1

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) ("Nextech3D.ai" or the "Company"), a leader in generative AI-powered event solutions and 3D modeling, today announced it is cash flow positive today and has completed a company-wide AI-enabled operational optimization program. The Company expects its annualized cost savings run-rate to reach approximately $400,000 once remaining initiatives are fully implemented by May 1, 2026, subject to completion of those initiatives and the assumptions described in this release. Nextech3D.ai also announced its blockchain-based ticketing platform-including a payment gateway and custodial wallet-is now production-ready, supporting partner integrations across its unified event technology ecosystem.

This milestone marks a major inflection point as Nextech3D.ai transitions to a lean, AI-first operating model built for scalability, execution speed, and sustainable profitability.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO and Director of Nextech3D.ai comments

"Becoming cash flow positive is a defining inflection point for Nextech3D.ai. It confirms our AI-driven operating model is working-and it gives us the leverage to scale. We've rebuilt the company into a lean, high-velocity, AI-first platform business, and we believe we're now positioned to accelerate disciplined growth through our unified event technology stack and production-ready blockchain infrastructure."

- Evan Gappelberg, CEO and Director of Nextech3D.ai

AI-Led Cost Transformation Drives Financial Inflection

The Company achieved these results through AI-enabled automation across product development, engineering, and go-to-market functions, combined with organizational restructuring to eliminate operational redundancy.

Management estimates these initiatives materially reduce cash burn while preserving innovation velocity-creating a structurally stronger operating model.

Cash Flow Positive as of May 1

With the completion of this transformation, Nextech3D.ai expects to be cash flow positive as of May 1, 2026, representing the first time in the Company's history it has reached this milestone.

Unified Event Platform Accelerates Growth Strategy

Nextech Event Solutions is preparing to launch a unified, end-to-end event technology platform, consolidating booth sales, interactive floor plans, registration, ticketing, badge printing, lead retrieval, and engagement tools into a single integrated system.

This platform-level integration is designed to improve performance, enable cross-sell opportunities, and increase customer lifetime value.

MAPD 2.0 Launch Imminent

The Company also confirmed that MAPD 2.0, its next-generation booth sales and interactive floor plan platform, is scheduled to launch later this month-enhancing exhibitor engagement and event monetization capabilities.

Blockchain Ticketing Infrastructure Now Production-Ready

Nextech3D.ai also announced that its blockchain-based ticketing infrastructure is now fully operational, with the payment gateway and custodial wallet completed.

This readiness unlocks new opportunities to:

Support secure, transparent ticketing at scale

Enable partner and enterprise integrations

Expand monetization models and strategic partnerships

The Company believes blockchain ticketing strengthens its platform differentiation while creating optionality for future revenue streams and partner-driven growth initiatives.

Expanding an Integrated Event Technology Ecosystem

Following the acquisition of Krafty, Nextech3D.ai continues integrating experiential offerings-such as curated tastings, gifting, and interactive experiences-directly into its event platform, further expanding its ecosystem approach.

Positioned for Disciplined, Scalable Growth

With a reduced cost base, cash flow positive operations, an expanding unified platform, and blockchain ticketing infrastructure now live, Nextech3D.ai believes it is well positioned to pursue disciplined, scalable growth while continuing to advance innovation across the event technology market.

About Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS) is an AI-powered technology company specializing in AI event solutions, enterprise engagement platforms, and 3D modeling. Through its ecosystem, including Eventdex , Map D , and Krafty Labs , the Company provides a unified "AI Event OS" for large-scale enterprise, education, and government events worldwide.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

investor.relations@nextech3d.ai

www.nextech3d.ai

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company specializing in live event solutions, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its flagship Map D, Eventdex, and KraftyLab platforms, the company provides interactive floor plans, registration, ticketing, and blockchain-enabled credentialing serving large Fortune 500 organizations worldwide including Google, Oracle, Microsoft, Netflix and others.

Website: www.Nextech3D.ai

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

For further information, please visit: www.Nextech3D.ai .

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai .

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Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's ability to achieve cash-flow positivity, the growth of the AI event software market, and the expected benefits of the CEO's share purchase. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-achieves-cash-flow-positive-operations-after-ai%e2%80%91enab-1157296