In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) - up 67% at $24.40 Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) - up 23% at $3.96 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) - up 19% at $160.25 Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) - up 14% at $203.00 Momentus Inc. (MNTS) - up 13% at $5.60 Aeluma, Inc. (ALMU) - up 10% at $16.98 Fitness Champs Holdings Limited (FCHL) - up 10% at $2.14 Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) - up 9% at $80.08 Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) - up 8% at $6.91 Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS) - up 8% at $3.07

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Rectitude Holdings Ltd (RECT) - down 12% at $1.95 U Power Limited (UCAR) - down 12% at $1.64 enVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO) - down 9% at $10.05 Beneficient (BENF) - down 8% at $3.38 CarMax, Inc. (KMX) - down 7% at $45.48 ImageneBio, Inc. (IMA) - down 7% at $5.59 Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB) - down 6% at $6.11 Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) - down 5% at $61.00 NextPlat Corp (NXPL) - down 5% at $5.11 Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) - down 5% at $3.06

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX