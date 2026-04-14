The Company processed over 6,000 applications for a government-backed youth program in Taiwan using AI-assisted review technology, marking the largest batch in its Digital Studio history

The AI-assisted review reduced application review costs to approximately $0.02 per application-over 98% lower than traditional manual processes-while improving consistency, traceability, and scalability

The project demonstrates the Company's ability to transform labor-intensive services into scalable, technology-driven systems aligned with its 2026 strategy of operational efficiency and AI-powered growth

Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) (the "Company"), a technology and digital media company providing AI-driven advertising, marketing technology, content commerce and data analytics solutions, and operating multi-language digital media brands across Asia, today announced the successful completion of the largest application review batch in its Digital Studio division's history, processing over 6,000 applications for a major government-backed youth development program in Taiwan using proprietary AI-assisted review technology.

The milestone represents a significant operational transformation for the Company's Digital Studio business. The project, valued at approximately $4 million*1 - reflecting full program delivery including platform integration, coordination, and program management - demonstrates the Company's ability to embed AI-driven efficiencies within complex, multi-stage engagements, converting traditionally manual, service-based operations into scalable, technology-driven systems with measurable efficiency gains.

From Manual to AI-Driven: 98% Cost Reduction Per Application

Previously, each application required approximately 15 minutes of manual review by trained staff, resulting in subjective evaluation standards, high operational overhead, and limited scalability. The Company's AI-assisted review system has reduced the total cost per application to approximately $0.02 per application for 6,000+ applications, representing a cost reduction of more than 98% compared to traditional manual review methods.

The AI-driven system standardizes review decisions, creates traceable audit trails, and enables quantifiable quality metrics-transforming a subjective, labor-intensive evaluation process into a data-driven decision system. The technology has been deployed mid-project and is already demonstrating significant reductions in processing time and operational overhead compared to the previous manual operations.

Market Leadership and Competitive Validation

The project marks the largest Digital Studio engagement in Taiwan and represents the Company's selection through competitive bidding to support this national-level program, which enables tens of thousands of young people to apply for funding and participate in international development opportunities. The scale and public sector nature of the program serves as strong external validation of the Company's execution capability and technical infrastructure.

"This project exemplifies our strategic shift toward operational excellence and technology-led service delivery. We are taking a previously manual, 15-minute-per-application review process and turning it into a standardized, AI-supported, sub-$0.02, fully traceable system at national scale. The review cost is just one dimension - the broader value we deliver is managing complex, multi-party program execution end-to-end, with AI now embedded into the core of that workflow. This is not just about efficiency-it's about building repeatable infrastructure that can be deployed across future Digital Studio engagements and eventually productized as standalone solutions," said Richard Lee, CTO & Head of R&D of TNL Mediagene.

Strategic Alignment with 2026 Priorities

The Digital Studio transformation directly supports The Company's 2026 strategic initiatives, including:

Operational Excellence: Driving margin improvement through process automation and technology-enabled efficiency gains

Driving margin improvement through process automation and technology-enabled efficiency gains Business Pivot: Expanding higher-value Digital Studio services and AI-powered products

Expanding higher-value Digital Studio services and AI-powered products Scalable Systems: Converting complex, multi-stage program delivery into structured workflows that establish a foundation for future platform and product development

The Company aims to further improve efficiency metrics as the AI-assisted review system continues its rollout through the remainder of the program cycle.

*1This $4 million is contract value and all monetary amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) is a technology company providing AI-powered advertising, marketing technology, content commerce, and data analytics solutions to brands and agencies across Asia. Formed in May 2023 through the merger of Japan's Mediagene Inc. and Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd., the Company combines advertising and marketing technology platforms with a portfolio of established digital media brands to deliver integrated solutions for the evolving digital landscape.

The Company's technology offerings include AI-driven advertising, marketing and digital studio services, content commerce, and advanced data analytics capabilities. These solutions are supported by the Company's well-established multi-language digital media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, spanning business, technology, lifestyle, and culture, which provide audience engagement and first-party data.

Known for its appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 480 employees with offices in Japan and Taiwan.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "aim," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's management. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in TNL Mediagene's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2025, as may be supplemented or amended by the TNL Mediagene's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

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Source: TNL Mediagene