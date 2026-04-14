Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI Expands Into Hardware with Shiftmatics Platform and Secures Initial Client Order

Key Highlights

Completion of Phase 1 of Shiftmatics

Expansion into hardware-driven AI infrastructure

First client secured, initial device order received and in progress

Foundation for edge AI, real-time intelligence, and automation

Clear pathway toward autonomous fleet systems

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI)(FWB:7IT) (the "Company" or "Predictiv AI") announces the completion of Phase 1 of its Shiftmatics hardware platform and the receipt of its first client order. This milestone marks the Company's expansion into hardware-enabled AI infrastructure, supporting real-time intelligence and future autonomous fleet operations.

Shiftmatics establishes a device-level foundation for continuous data capture, connectivity, and operational visibility. The platform captures high-frequency vehicle and environmental data-beyond traditional GPS tracking-and is supported by onboard storage and backup systems for reliability in real-world environments.

A Smarter Hardware Layer for Fleet Management

Shiftmatics is being developed in stages to transition fleets from tracking to real-time intelligence and edge AI:

Stages 1 & 2 (Completed): Core Data & Connectivity

Production-ready hardware platform

High-frequency location, vehicle performance, and environmental data

Telemetry including speed, fuel usage and driving behavior

Environmental sensing (temperature, pressure, humidity)

On-device memory and backup power

Stage 3 (In Development): Vision-Enabled Intelligence

Integration of onboard camera systems for operational visibility

Local video storage with optimized data retrieval

Foundation for visual analytics and safety insights

Stage 4 (Future): Edge AI Infrastructure

On-device processing and real-time analysis

Transformation into intelligent edge decision nodes

Support for event detection, predictive insights, and automated responses

Reduced reliance on centralized cloud infrastructure

Strategic Outcome:

Evolution from tracking - intelligence - execution

Scalable hardware footprint for AI deployment

Foundation for automation, autonomy, and robotics-driven systems

"Shiftmatics was designed from the outset as more than a tracking device," said B.H. Sudantha, Head of Hardware and Engineering at Predictiv AI. "Each phase brings computation closer to the source, enabling systems to analyze, respond, and evolve directly on-device, creating a strong foundation for real-time analytics, automation, and future autonomous systems."

Market Shift: From Tracking to Data-Driven Operations

Predictiv AI noted a broader industry shift from passive tracking toward real-time, data-driven operations. While traditional systems focus on location visibility and historical reporting, fleet operators are increasingly seeking real-time insights to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and accelerate decision-making.

This shift is driving demand for platforms that not only capture data but also process and act on it in real time-enabling more responsive, intelligent, and automated workflows across fleet operations.

Shiftmatics is designed to support this transition, moving from basic visibility toward integrated intelligence where data can be captured, interpreted, and used to inform operational decisions directly within fleet environments.

Data-Driven AI Systems and Operational Automation

The data generated by the Shiftmatics platform is expected to enable advanced AI-driven applications across Predictiv AI's ecosystem.

Continuous streams of operational and contextual data provide the foundation for domain-specific AI systems that support business workflows, decision-making, and automation. These systems move beyond static reporting toward dynamic models capable of interpreting data, generating recommendations, and assisting in execution.

The Company confirmed it has received a request from an initial client to deploy its first set of Shiftmatics devices, with installation expected to begin shortly. This represents the first commercial use of the platform in a live operating environment and a key step toward broader rollout and scaling.

Future Direction: Edge AI, Autonomy, and Intelligent Systems

Looking ahead, Predictiv AI is developing Shiftmatics as a foundational layer for a broader class of intelligent systems extending beyond traditional fleet management.

With the introduction of onboard vision systems and edge-based processing, the platform is expected to enable real-time analysis and decision-making directly at the device level. This localized intelligence will support faster response times, reduced data transmission, and more adaptive operational systems.

Over time, these capabilities are expected to enable:

Event detection and real-time alerts

Driver behavior analysis

Predictive maintenance

Semi-autonomous operational workflows

Intelligent fleet coordination

The underlying architecture may also extend into adjacent applications where sensing, intelligence, and automation converge, including robotics and real-time physical systems.

Shiftmatics operates as part of Predictiv AI's broader ecosystem, alongside ShiftFleet.ai and CloudRep.ai, creating an integrated stack that connects physical operations with AI-driven insights and workflow automation.

"This milestone marks our expansion beyond software into integrated hardware capabilities, establishing the foundation for how we intend to bring intelligence, automation, and eventually autonomy into real-world systems," said Suman Pushparajah, Chief Executive Officer of Predictiv AI Inc. "Our approach is to embed intelligence directly into physical systems, starting with fleets and evolving toward real-time, edge-based decision-making where data can be interpreted and acted upon instantly."

About Predictiv AI Inc.



Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company focused on developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat, and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit www.predictiv.ai.

Company Contact



Suman Pushparajah

Chief Executive Officer & Director

416-388-8886

Forward-Looking Statements



This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the expected future operating performance of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. SOURCE: Predictiv AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/predictiv-ai-expands-into-hardware-with-shiftmatics-platform-and-1157372