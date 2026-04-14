Stagwell: Sport Culture Leaders Sport Beach and Boardroom Announce Strategic Partnership

The partnership brings together two sport powerhouses at the intersection of culture and community to team up for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / SPORT BEACH, the global platform driving business at the intersection of sport and culture, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's premier media brand covering the intersection of sports, entertainment, and business, today announced a strategic partnership. The partnership will bring together two of the most impactful leaders in sport during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to combine communities and create moments that will drive business and impact.

Following a successful collaboration at the U.S. Open, the partnership will make its official debut in Cannes with a VIP "Boardroom" space at SPORT BEACH during the week of the Festival. Leveraging SPORT BEACH's passionate and influential audience of elite athletes and leading marketing executives, Boardroom will bring its renowned Boardroom Brunch to SPORT BEACH, along with hosting an always-on premium space for networking and meetings for VIP attendees.

"SPORT BEACH brings together the most influential voices in sport for elite co-creation that sparks business opportunities, drives community impact, and delivers a premium experience people return to. Partnering with Boardroom is a natural fit. Together in Cannes, we'll be creating a space where athletes, executives, and creators connect with purpose-and turn conversations into action," said Beth Sidhu, CEO of SPORT BEACH.

"Everything we do at Boardroom creates connections at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and business. SPORT BEACH helps bring that to life in a powerful way," said Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman. "This partnership at marketing's biggest event in Cannes will allow us to deepen relationships and build experiences that reflect the future of business."

To keep up with the latest and greatest of the partnership from now until Cannes Lions 2026, learn more at sportbeach.com and Boardroom.TV, and follow @sportbeachco and @boardroom on Instagram.

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About SPORT BEACH

Considered the authoritative voice on sports marketing, SPORT BEACH connects athletes, brands and creatives for curated experiences and conversations that drive growth at the intersection of sport, brand and culture. Launched in 2022 at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity by Stagwell (STGW), SPORT BEACH is now a year-round ecosystem spanning live events, brand activations, thought leadership programming, and a meetings and facilitation practice. Its convenings at the world's most influential cultural and sporting moments serve as incubators for new partnerships, breakthrough creative, and industry-defining conversations. Learn more at sportbeach.com and follow us on Instagram @sportbeachco.

About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media brand co-founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman that focuses on the intersection of sports, entertainment, and business. Boardroom's media arm produces daily and weekly newsletters along with premium content showcasing how athletes, executives, musicians, and creators are moving the business world forward. Boardroom's network reaches over 52 million unique visitors each month, delivering a powerful blend of premium content and immersive experiences.

Boardroom's signature events - including the annual CNBC x Boardroom Game Plan Summit, NBA and WNBA All-Star weekend activations, and other tentpole moments like F1 Miami, US Open, and Art Basel - consistently attract an elite network of athletes, entertainers, and entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of business. In June of 2025, Boardroom launched Boardroom Members Club, an integrated membership community blending premium content, live programming, curated access, and professional development. Boardroom Sports Holdings invests in sports teams and leagues, including Paris Saint-Germain F.C., 2x NWSL champions Gotham FC, and MLS' Philadelphia Union. Film and TV projects under the Boardroom brand include the Academy Award-winning Two Distant Strangers (Netflix), the critically acclaimed scripted series Swagger (Apple TV+) and Emmy-nominated documentary NYC Point Gods (Showtime).

CONTACT:

Paige Graham

paige.graham@sportbeach.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sport-culture-leaders-sport-beach-and-boardroom-announce-strateg-1157287