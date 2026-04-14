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WKN: A3CTHH | ISIN: US94770G1058 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
14.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
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OneMeta Inc. Announces Share Repurchase and Treasury Consolidation

Reduction in Fully Diluted Shares Strengthens Shareholder Positioning

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB:ONEI) ("OneMeta" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-driven multilingual communication solutions, today announced the completion of a share repurchase from an existing shareholder, resulting in the consolidation of equity into treasury.

The Company repurchased 4,166,667 shares of its Series B-1 Preferred Stock for an aggregate purchase price of $2,750,000.22. Based on the applicable conversion ratio, these shares are convertible into approximately 45,833,337 shares of common stock.

As a result of the transaction, the Company has reduced its fully diluted share count and consolidated ownership, strengthening its capital structure and increasing proportional ownership for existing shareholders.

The repurchase was funded using the Company's available cash resources.

"This transaction reflects a disciplined approach to capital allocation," said Saul Leal, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe reducing the share base at this stage enhances capital efficiency, improves alignment, and positions the Company for its next phase of growth."

About OneMeta Inc.
OneMeta is an AI technology company specializing in real-time multilingual understanding. Its suite of Verbum technologies enables instant speech-to-speech translation, transcription, live captioning, and multilingual communication across 150+ languages and dialects. OneMeta's mission is to make global communication fast, seamless, secure, and universally accessible.

# # #

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding worldTM.

OneMeta, Verbum, VerbumSuite, and "We create a more understanding world" are each trademarks of OneMeta Inc. All other trademarks, if any, are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: PR@onemeta.ai
Investor Contact: investors@onemeta.ai

SOURCE: OneMeta



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/onemeta-inc.-announces-share-repurchase-and-treasury-consolidatio-1157412

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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