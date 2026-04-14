Keller Group Plc - Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14

14 April 2026

Keller Group plc

Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting

Keller Group plc ("Keller", the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.00am on Wednesday 20 May 2026 ("AGM 2026") at 4 Kingdom Street, Paddington Central, London W2 6BD.

Notice of the AGM 2026 and a proxy form, form of direction (for employee shareholders) and notice of availability, together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 ("Annual Report 2025") have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders.

The Notice of AGM 2026 and Annual Report 2025 are also available on the Investor section of the Company's website at Investor centre | Keller Group plc, and, where appropriate, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Board is keen to ensure that shareholders are able to exercise their right to participate in the meeting. Details on how to submit a proxy vote electronically, by post, online through CREST or Proxymity are set out in the Notice of AGM 2026.

Should shareholders wish to ask any questions of the Board relating to the business of the AGM 2026, they are encouraged to email their questions in advance to secretariat@keller.com or send them by post to the Company's registered office for the attention of the Company Secretary.

A condensed set of financial statements was appended to Keller's preliminary results announcement issued on 3 March 2026, and the Annual Report 2025 was posted on the Company's website on 24 March 2026.

Final dividend timetable:

Ex-dividend date 28 May 2026 Record date 29 May 2026 Final dividend amount 52.1p Final dividend payment date 26 June 2026

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rules 6.4.1R and 6.4.3R and Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5R.

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plcwww.keller.com?

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat 020 7616 7575

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c. £3bn.

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10