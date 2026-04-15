Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has publicly filed its new technical report entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment - Borralha Tungsten Project, Parish of Salto, District of Vila Real, Portugal", dated effective April 14, 2026 (the "Technical Report") which supports the results of preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") of the Company's 100% owned Borralha Tungsten Project in northern Portugal previously announced on March 2, 2026 and March 10, 2026. The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Allied Critical Metals

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalisation of its 100% owned, past-producing Borralha Tungsten Project and Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal. Tungsten is listed as a critical metal by the United States, the EU, and NATO due to its irreplaceable role in defence, engineering, energy, manufacturing, and advanced technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell

CEO and Director

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The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" ("FLI") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. FLI in this release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's Technical Report which comprises a preliminary economic assessment of the Company's Borralha Tungsten Project. Such FLI is identified by, among other things, words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "aims", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "potential", "target", "opportunity", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar terminology, as well as statements regarding outcomes that "will", "should" or "would" occur. Such FLI should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance thereon. In addition, reference should also be made to the risk factors listed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, all as filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. Readers are urged to carefully review those risk factors, which are expressly incorporated by reference into this cautionary note. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Allied Critical Metals Inc.