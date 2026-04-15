

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - ASML Holding NV (ASML) on Monday reported sales growth across both systems and services driving solid growth in profitability for the first quarter.



Profit before tax increased to €3.199 billion from €2.787 billion in the corresponding period last year.



Operating income climbed to €3.158 billion, compared with €2.738 billion a year earlier.



Net income rose to €2.757 billion from €2.355 billion in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share increased to €7.15 from €6.00.



Net sales grew to €8.767 billion from €7.742 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.



Net system sales increased to €6.279 billion from €5.740 billion, while net service and field option sales rose to €2.488 billion from €2.001 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.



The company intends to propose a final dividend of €2.70 per share.



Looking ahead, ASML expects second-quarter sales to be between €8.4 billion and €9 billion.



For the full year, the company now forecasts sales of €36 billion to €40 billion.



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