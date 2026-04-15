

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Tryg A/S (TRYG.CO) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at DKK958 million, or DKK1.55 per share. This compares with DKK1.118 billion, or DKK1.80 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to DKK10.648 billion from DKK10.069 billion last year.



Tryg A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: DKK958 Mln. vs. DKK1.118 Bln. last year. -EPS: DKK1.55 vs. DKK1.80 last year. -Revenue: DKK10.648 Bln vs. DKK10.069 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2027, Tryg expects an insurance service result of DKK 8 billion to DKK 8.4 billion.



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