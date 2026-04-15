QNX and TKMS Collaborate to Bring Canadian Software Innovation to Global Naval Defence Programs

TKMS to leverage QNX's General Embedded Development Platform to deliver highly reliable and cyber-resilient systems to support Canada's future submarine capabilities in the context of the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP).

Collaboration brings trusted Canadian software expertise into next-generation naval defence platforms supporting allied nations.

QNX and TKMS are working together to strengthen the resiliency, longevity, and interoperability of future maritime defence systems.

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced a collaboration with TKMS, one of the world's leading naval defence companies, for strategic collaboration in support of Canada's submarine program. As part of the deal, TKMS will adopt QNX's trusted foundational software across its next-generation naval platforms, supporting secure, resilient embedded systems for allied nations. The collaboration also reflects a broader industry shift toward software-defined defence platforms that deliver improved long-term adaptability and reliability.

The Future of Maritime Technology Relies on Global Collaboration

Modern naval platforms are increasingly built around modular, software-defined architectures that enable continuous upgrades and compliance with evolving safety and security requirements. By working with TKMS, QNX is further extending its trusted real-time operating system into maritime and defence environments where safety-certified, deterministic behaviour is mission-critical. Together, they are demonstrating how leading Canadian and German technology companies can support future defence platforms while enabling interoperability across allied systems and supply chains to achieve shared goals.

"As naval platforms become more software-defined, establishing a reliable and secure foundation is essential to delivering complex naval platforms across multiple long-term programs," said Dr. Jeronimo Dzaack, Senior Vice President OceanX at TKMS. "By adopting QNX's General Embedded Development Platform, we are able to take advantage of a pre-certified, scalable platform that helps reduce development risk, streamline our go-to-market timeframes, and support innovation within future-ready naval architectures."

Converting Canadian Innovation into Global Demand

Headquartered in Germany, TKMS draws on decades of expertise from Europe's defence industrial base. Its collaboration with Canadian partners aligns with Canada's recently announced Defence Industrial Strategy (DIS), which prioritizes strengthening sovereign capabilities, converting Canadian innovation into global demand, and expanding the export of trusted defence technologies to allies and partners. The Government of Canada formally launched its Defence Industrial Strategy last month at BlackBerry's headquarters, highlighting the strategic importance of Canadian software in advancing national and allied defence priorities.

As Canada advances key naval modernization initiatives, including the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP), QNX and TKMS are positioned to contribute expertise aligned with objectives by providing software foundations designed for high-assurance maritime platforms operating in complex, multi-domain environments.

The Role of Software in Advanced Maritime Platforms

"Defence platforms today are increasingly defined by the software that underpins their safety, security, and operational effectiveness," said John Wall, President of QNX. "By combining QNX's proven software with TKMS's naval expertise, we show how trusted, safety-certified software built in Canada can scale globally and support the evolving needs of allied naval defence programs."

QNX provides a trusted, safety-certified software foundation for mission-critical environments where reliability and security are paramount. QNX delivers high-assurance embedded software already deployed at scale across automotive, defence, industrial control, and critical infrastructure applications. By working with TKMS, QNX is further extending this foundation into maritime and defence domains that demand rigorous certification and long lifecycle support.

For more information on QNX, visit QNX.com and follow @QNX News.

ENDS

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 275 million vehicles on the road today. QNX software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

About TKMS

TKMS is one of the world's leading naval companies with more than 9,100 employees (including temporary workers) at three shipyards in Kiel, Wismar and Itajaí (Brazil), and with locations worldwide. The company is active as a systems supplier for submarines and naval surface vessels as well as for maritime electronics and security technologies. Around 3,300 employees work at the Kiel site, making it the largest shipyard location in Germany. 185 years of history and the constant striving for improvement allow the company to set new standards time and time again. TKMS offers its customers worldwide tailored solutions to meet the highly complex challenges of a changing world. The driving forces behind this innovative energy are the company's employees, who shape the future of TKMS with passion and commitment every day.

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SOURCE: QNX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/qnx-and-tkms-collaborate-to-bring-canadian-software-innovation-to-globa-1157405