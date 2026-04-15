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PR Newswire
15.04.2026 12:06 Uhr
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As AI Accelerates Software Complexity, Thoughtworks Technology Radar Urges a Return to Engineering Fundamentals

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today released volume 34 of the Technology Radar, a biannual report.

The report warns of accumulating cognitive debt as AI generates larger amounts of code, widening the gap between humans and software systems. Adding to this is semantic diffusion, as new technologies lead to new terms used in subtly different ways. Here's the striking paradox; as agentic systems help create code quickly, established practices that ensure discipline become more vital.

"The capabilities of AI have been increasing at a staggering rate over the last year," said Rachel Laycock, Chief Technology Officer of Thoughtworks. "However, rather than displacing humans, we've seen in recent months that there's a significant need for humans to proactively implement appropriate practices and technical harnesses to ensure these capabilities are leveraged effectively and securely. The inflection point we're at isn't so much about technology - it's about technique."

The themes in Technology Radar volume 34 include:

  • Retaining principles, relinquishing patterns: AI's speed is driving a return to traditional techniques like zero trust architecture, DORA metrics, and testability to manage cognitive debt.
  • Securing permission-hungry agents: The most useful agents seek maximum access to private data and external systems. Sandboxed execution and defense in depth are now non-negotiable.
  • Putting coding agents on a leash: Teams are iterating on coding agent harnesses, with feedforward controls and mutation testing, which trigger self-correction.
  • The challenge of evaluating technology in an agentic world: The market is flooded with single-contributor projects and new terms for emerging practices. Assessing technology and ensuring its sustainability is becoming more difficult.

Visit www.thoughtworks.com/radar for the interactive version of the Radar or download the PDF version. Read about the macro trends in the tech industry that this edition spotlights.

About Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy, over 10,000 people strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we've delivered extraordinary impact by helping clients solve complex business problems with technology and culture as the differentiator.

Media contacts
Justine Manche
VP, Brand and Communications
Email: justine.manche@thoughtworks.com

Michelle Surendran
Head of Public Relations for APAC and India
Email: michels@thoughtworks.com

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/as-ai-accelerates-software-complexity-thoughtworks-technology-radar-urges-a-return-to-engineering-fundamentals-302737208.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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