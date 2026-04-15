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WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Frankfurt
15.04.26 | 08:19
0,680 Euro
-0,73 % -0,005
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6750,73014:21
0,6750,73014:11
ACCESS Newswire
15.04.2026 13:02 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Bridgeline Digital: HawkSearch by Bridgeline Powers Product Discovery for Australia-based Global Electrical Wholesaler

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that an Australia-based global electrical wholesaler has selected HawkSearch to power search and product discovery across its eCommerce platform.

The global electrical wholesaler serves trade professionals through an extensive catalog of electrical products and needed a solution that makes it easier for customers to find the right items within their complex product catalog. The global electrical wholesaler sought a search platform capable of visually identifying products and delivering highly relevant results. The solution also needed to manage inconsistent product data, including variations in unit measurements, while maintaining strong performance for searches for specific attributes.

HawkSearch met each of their needs, delivering advanced capabilities such as Image Search, Concept Search, and Unit of Measure normalization. These features enable more intuitive product discovery, stronger search relevance, and a smoother buying experience for customers navigating their large and specialized catalog.

"HawkSearch helps organizations simplify product discovery while supporting technical buying journeys." said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This implementation highlights how our AI-driven platform helps wholesalers deliver faster, more accurate product discovery while improving the overall customer experience and highlights our expansion internationally."

About Bridgeline
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Jeremy LaDuque
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hawksearch-by-bridgeline-powers-product-discovery-for-australia-b-1154587

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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