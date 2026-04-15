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WKN: A40ZNY | ISIN: US04272H2040 | Ticker-Symbol:
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14.04.26 | 21:59
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ARRIVE AI INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
15.04.2026 13:38 Uhr
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Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results, Highlights Progress Toward Scaling Autonomous Delivery Network

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network company built around patented, AI-powered Arrive Points, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, and provided an update on strategic, operational, and product development progress.

The company will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review results and discuss recent developments. Access details are provided below.

Q4 and Full-Year 2025 Highlights

  • Q4 Revenue: Approximately $15,000, all recurring subscription revenue

  • Full-Year Revenue: Approximately $113,000

  • Q4 Net Loss: Approximately $2.7 million (vs. $1.3 million in Q4 2024)

  • Full-Year Net Loss: Approximately $12.8 million (vs. $4.5 million in 2024)

  • Year-End Cash: Approximately $2.1 million

  • Post-Year-End Financing: $10 million draw from credit facility in January 2026 at favorable terms, strengthening balance sheet

Note: Q4 2025 figures are unaudited and have been derived by subtracting the nine months ended September 30, 2025 from the audited full-year figures included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Q4 figures were not separately presented in the 10-K.

CEO Commentary

"Running Arrive AI has been the journey of a lifetime," said Founder and CEO Dan O'Toole. "In 2025 and in recent months, we have focused on the fundamentals: building a strong team, advancing our Arrive Point platform, and proving the technology in real-world settings like our pilot with Hancock Health. These efforts have strengthened the infrastructure layer we are creating for autonomous logistics and set a solid foundation for our next phase of growth.

O'Toole continued, "We believe there will be a moment where adoption accelerates rapidly. Until then, we are focused on disciplined execution, building the right product, forming the right partnerships, and deploying real-world systems that prove value."

Strategic and Operational Progress

Building the Infrastructure for Autonomous Delivery

Arrive AI continues to focus on solving what it calls "the last inch of the last mile" of autonomous delivery logistics, the secure exchange point between sender, courier, and recipient. The company is developing a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that improve this exchange, and enable:

  • Secure handoff between humans, robots, and drones

  • Climate-assisted storage for sensitive goods

  • Chain-of-custody verification

  • Interoperability across delivery systems

Intellectual Property Expansion

Arrive AI strengthened its competitive position with the issuance of its 10th patent on March 31, 2026, enabling:

  • Multi-user access to shared delivery endpoints

  • Built-in sorting and storage for multiple deliveries

  • Enhanced coordination across autonomous systems

The company's growing patent portfolio protects key aspects of its platform, including secure delivery endpoints, autonomous handoff, and logistics orchestration.

Real-World Deployment: Hancock Health

A major proof point for Arrive AI's platform is its live deployment with Hancock Health in Indiana, where Arrive Points are being used for autonomous transport of biospecimens between facilities. This deployment has reduced staff walking time, increased operational efficiency, and demonstrated reliable performance in an active healthcare environment, validating the company's ability to integrate into complex, real-world workflows and deliver measurable value.

Partnerships and Ecosystem Strategy

Arrive AI continues to expand its partner ecosystem, working with companies across robotics, logistics, and AI to create an integrated system that works seamlessly with leading technologies in autonomous delivery. The company's strategy focuses on building the network layer, while partners provide delivery hardware and systems.

Current collaborations include:

  • Integration with autonomous delivery robot provider Ottonomy to ensure robots and the company's Arrive Points communicate effectively, coordinate handoffs, and operate together reliably in live delivery environments.

  • Participation in the NVIDIA Connect Program, accelerating AI model development and simulation capabilities.

Product Development Acceleration

Following its public listing, Arrive AI significantly expanded its engineering team and consolidated development efforts around its next-generation platform. Key advancements include:

  • Transition from AP3 to AP5 platform development

  • Internalization of engineering capabilities to reduce third-party costs

  • Implementation of AI simulations to support network scaling

  • Backward compatibility between AP3 and AP5 systems

Leadership Update

The company announced the addition of Mike Fitz, Vice President of Solution Sales and Indirect Channels at T-Mobile for Business, to its Board of Directors. His expertise in telecommunications, 5G, and enterprise networks is expected to support Arrive AI's growth strategy.

Five-Year Strategy

Arrive AI's long-term strategy focuses on scaling its network in stages, starting with early deployments to refine the Arrive Point technology and validate use cases, then expanding into broader enterprise and healthcare applications, and finally, progressing to large-scale manufacturing and deployment. The company ultimately aims to deploy tens to hundreds of thousands of Arrive Points annually, driving network effects across the autonomous logistics ecosystem.

Earnings Call Details

  • Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

  • Time: 8:30 AM ET

  • Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k6eh9dyv

A replay will be available on the company's Investor Relations website following the call.

Portions of the prepared remarks for this earnings call will be delivered using AI-generated voice technology, reflecting Arrive AI's commitment to exploring practical applications of artificial intelligence in business communications.

ARRIVE AI INC.
BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,104,004

$

129,318

Accounts receivable

4,975

-

Prepaid expenses

189,878

55,867

Deferred offering costs

-

427,898

Other current assets

12,325

4,179

Total current assets

2,311,182

617,262

OTHER ASSETS

Property and equipment, net

514,684

95,425

Right of use assets - operating leases

2,117,284

-

Patents, net of accumulated amortization of $2,603 and $1,099

272,097

273,601

Deferred offering costs

5,650,185

-

Security deposits

65,633

1,500

Total other assets

8,619,883

370,526

TOTAL ASSETS

$

10,931,065

$

987,788

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

183,993

$

1,868,689

Accrued expenses

538,234

83,192

Operating lease liability

392,950

-

Derivative liabilities

1,460,000

-

Convertible notes payable, net of discount and debt issuance costs of $3,379,447 and $240,896, respectively

4,144,657

-

Note payable

9,140

8,524

Total current liabilities

6,728,974

1,960,405

LONG TERM LIABILITIES

Operating lease liability

1,725,073

-

Note payable, net of current portion

1,418

10,558

Total long term liabilities

1,726,491

10,558

Total liabilities

8,455,465

1,970,963

Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 18)

-

-

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Common stock, $0.0002 par value, 200,000,000 authorized, 34,213,387 and 29,120,905 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

6,841

5,822

Additional paid-in capital

31,215,698

14,984,561

Subscription receivable

-

(53,003

)

Accumulated deficit

(28,746,939

)

(15,920,555

)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

2,475,600

(983,175

)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

$

10,931,065

$

987,788

ARRIVE AI INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

2025

2024

REVENUE

$

113,250

$

-

OPERATING EXPENSES

General and administrative

9,636,140

3,546,520

Research and development

600,510

760,036

Sales and marketing

229,206

266,182

Total operating expenses

10,465,856

4,572,738

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

Interest expense

(686,897

)

(4,645

)

Other income

108,351

39,482

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

1,516,266

-

Accretion of debt discount

(249,530

)

-

Loss on conversion of convertible notes payable

(3,295,072

)

-

Realized gain on investments

133,104

-

Total other income (expenses)

(2,473,778

)

34,837

NET LOSS BEFORE TAXES

(12,826,384

)

(4,537,901

)

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

-

-

NET LOSS

$

(12,826,384

)

$

(4,537,901

)

NET LOSS PER SHARE:

Basic and diluted

$

(0.40

)

$

(0.16

)

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:

Basic and diluted

32,195,123

28,971,543

ARRIVE AI INC.
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

(12,826,384

)

$

(4,537,901

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities

Stock-based compensation

2,503,657

1,388,866

Depreciation and amortization

66,889

29,115

Impairment loss

10,541

-

Operating lease liability - non-cash adjustment

739

-

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

(1,516,266

)

-

Loss on conversion of convertible notes payable

3,295,072

-

Accretion of discount on convertible notes payable

249,530

-

Accretion of issuance costs on convertible notes payable

332,160

-

Realized gain on investments

(133,104

)

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(Increase) decrease in

Accounts receivable

(4,975

)

-

Prepaid expenses

(134,011

)

(46,724

)

Other current assets

(8,146

)

(4,179

)

Security deposits

(64,133

)

-

Increase (decrease) in

Accounts payable

(479,959

)

843,682

Accrued expenses

455,042

37,868

Net cash used in operating activities

(8,253,348

)

(2,289,273

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Capital expenditures

(495,185

)

(38,155

)

Proceeds from sales of investments

10,275,473

-

Patent filing costs

-

(76,500

)

Purchase of investments

(10,142,369

)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(362,081

)

(114,655

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from sale of common stock, net

448,057

2,643,626

Purchase of treasury stock

(74,743

)

-

Proceeds from the exercise of warrants, net

573,895

-

Repayments of note payables

(8,524

)

(7,954

)

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes payable

11,000,000

-

Debt issuance costs

(660,000

)

-

Deferred offering costs

(688,570

)

(427,898

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

10,590,115

2,207,774

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

1,974,686

(196,154

)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR

129,318

325,472

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR

$

2,104,004

$

129,318

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION

Cash paid for:

Interest

$

67,555

$

1,635

Income taxes

$

-

$

-

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NONCASH INFORMATION

Common stock issued as payment of offering costs

$

6,927,869

$

-

Common stock issued as settlement of legal expenses

$

1,204,737

$

-

Common stock issued for conversion of convertible notes payable

$

4,533,980

$

-

Derivative liabilities reclassified as additional paid-in capital upon conversion of convertible notes payable

$

1,733,734

Deferred offering costs reclassified as additional paid-in capital upon financing drawdown

$

2,394,152

$

-

Cashless exercise of stock options

$

6,164

$

-

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations

$

2,216,753

$

-

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building an autonomous delivery network powered by patented, AI-enabled Arrive Points. The platform enables secure, efficient exchange of goods between people, robots, and drones, providing chain-of-custody control, real-time tracking, and intelligent logistics coordination across last-mile delivery networks.

Media contact:
Kylie Conway at media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-results-hig-1157574

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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