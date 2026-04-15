Kobo Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $5.5 Million and Engagement of Atrium Research

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QUEBEC CITY, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KRI) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") for gross proceeds of $5,528,882.89 (the "Offering"). Under the Offering, 16,504,128 Common Shares were issued at a price of $0.335 per Common Share.

Funde Investment Open-ended Fund Company - Funde Investment Chang Ying No.1 Fund ("Funde") participated in the Offering as a lead investor for an amount of $4.53 million. Following the completion of the Offering, Funde beneficially owns 13,519,053 Common Shares, which represent approximately 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Commons Shares. In connection with Funde's investment, the Company granted Funde the right to top up its interest in the Company in the event of certain equity security issuances of the Company for so long as Funde holds, directly or indirectly, at least 9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director of Kobo commented: "We are very pleased with the closing ofour financing following the market's interest in recognizing the potential in developing our 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project. The proceeds of this financing will allow us to continue advancing the Kossou Gold Project through ongoing drilling as we work toward a maiden resource estimate. At the same time, we are preparing to begin drilling at Kotobi, where we have already identified several priority gold targets supporting additional growth prospects. Beyond these projects, the Company also remains focused on building a pipeline of growth opportunities in Côte d'Ivoire through disciplined exploration and evaluation of additional ground. Our objective is to continue expanding the scale of our mineralised systems with a clear path toward resource definition, all while evaluating accretive gold opportunities in-country." He continued: "We are extremely pleased to announce Funde's investment as a significant long-term shareholder in Kobo. This investment not only reflects their confidence in our vision for the Kossou Gold Project, but also signifies the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship aimed at advancing our project portfolio with the potential of exploring new opportunities."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance ongoing drilling and exploration at the Kossou Gold Project ("Kossou"), initiate drilling at the Kotobi Permit and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Common Shares were issued pursuant to the "accredited investor" exemption from the prospectus requirements in accordance with Regulation 45-106 respecting Prospectus Exemptions. The Common Shares issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until August 15, 2026 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Offering, the Company compensated DiscoveryPro Mining Ltd. by paying a cash commission in an aggregate amount of $201,155.31.

The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the "United States" or "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws or compliance with an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Engagement of Atrium Research

The Company is also pleased to announce it has engaged the services of Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium Research"), a leading company-sponsored research firm. Atrium Research will provide research services to Kobo to assist it in presenting its investment case by publishing various research reports on Kobo based on publicly available information, industry data and discussions with management. Atrium Research will also host recorded interviews with Kobo's management team. In consideration for the services provided, the Company will pay Atrium Research cash consideration of $9,600 per quarter, starting April 1, 2026, for an initial 24-month term ending on March 31, 2028. At the end of the Term, the agreement will be extended automatically on a quarter-to-quarter basis unless terminated by either party. This engagement is subject to the TSXV approval.

Atrium Research and the Company are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor any of its insiders has any interest, directly or indirectly, in Kobo or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Atrium Research

Atrium Research provides institutional quality company-sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a 3-5 year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation analysis. Atrium Research is wholly-owned and operated by its Co-Founders, Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci.

About Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling gold discovery in Côte d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

With over 41,000 metres of diamond drilling, nearly 5,887 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, and 7,100+ metres of trenching completed since 2023, Kobo has made significant progress in defining the scale and prospectivity of its Kossou's Gold Project. Exploration has focused on multiple high-priority targets within a 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies, with drilling confirming extensive mineralisation at the Jagger, Road Cut, and Kadie Zones. The latest phase of drilling has further refined structural controls on gold mineralisation, setting the stage for the next phase of systematic exploration and resource development.

Beyond Kossou, the Company is advancing exploration at its Kotobi Permit and is actively expanding its land position in Côte d'Ivoire with prospective ground, aligning with its strategic vision for long-term growth in-country. Kobo remains committed to identifying and developing new opportunities to enhance its exploration portfolio within highly prospective gold regions of West Africa. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience.

Kobo's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KRI". For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com.

For further information, please contact:

Edward Gosselin

Chief Executive Officer and Director

1-418-609-3587

ir@kobores.com

Twitter: @KoboResources | LinkedIn: Kobo Resources Inc.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements, including statements related to the Offering, including the use of proceeds therefrom, the exploration programs of the Company, mineral resource estimates and expected timing thereof, the services to be provided by Atrium Research, receipt of TSXV approval and the Company's opportunities generally. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable as at the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; unanticipated costs and expenses; the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and other risk factors listed from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Kobo assumes no obligation or liability to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.