Enterprises integrate AI, automation, data platforms to improve operations, ISG Provider Lens report says

A growing number of organizations in Brazil are using the ServiceNow workflow platform as an AI-enabled enterprise hub to unify processes, improve efficiency and strengthen compliance, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil finds that organizations are transitioning from fragmented digital initiatives to integrated environments based on ServiceNow that bring together data, workflows and automation, enabling real-time decisions and consistent operational performance across business functions.

"Brazilian enterprises are redefining their operating models around ServiceNow to capture the full potential of the increased control and transparency provided by ServiceNow," said Bill Huber, partner, ISG Digital Platforms and Solutions. "Working with ServiceNow and its ecosystem partners, they are entering the age of AI-powered service management and realizing measurable business benefits."

Organizations in Brazil are adopting ServiceNow as they seek to enable real-time decision-making and operational predictability. The platform allows companies to move beyond separate silos for front-office and back-office functions, improving traceability and consistency across processes. For enterprises in highly regulated sectors, establishing secure and compliant architectures supported by local infrastructure is a high priority. They are working to align higher operational performance with the ability to meet evolving regulatory requirements.

Brazilian enterprises using ServiceNow are expanding automation across business functions, moving from service-specific tools to end-to-end process orchestration. This shift encompasses functions including human resources, finance, customer service and supply chain operations. New platform deployments and complex integration initiatives that incorporate AI are enabling measurable gains in productivity and stronger alignment between business units.

Companies in Brazil are implementing generative AI and agentic AI at enterprise scale to foster workflows in which systems analyze context, recommend actions and execute processes autonomously within governance frameworks. This evolution supports faster decision cycles, reduced manual intervention and improved operational resilience. Enterprises are also addressing talent shortages by embedding intelligent automation into daily operations. As AI adoption expands, organizations are implementing tools within ServiceNow to ensure transparency of automated decisions and clearly define responsibilities between humans and AI agents, ISG says.

"Enterprises in Brazil are moving from AI experimentation to structured AI adoption embedded in enterprise workflows," said Sonia Maria Castral, lead author of the report. "ServiceNow ecosystem partners play a key role in implementing automation governance and supporting operational efficiency and resilience."

The report also explores other trends in the Brazil ServiceNow ecosystem, including the opening of new ServiceNow data centers in Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia and the country's increasing importance as a strategic hub for ServiceNow in Latin America.

For more insights into the workflow-related challenges faced by enterprises in Brazil and ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The report evaluates the capabilities of 29 providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Services (Professional Services), ServiceNow Managed Services and Innovation on ServiceNow.

The report names Accenture, AOOP an NTT Data Company, Capgemini, Deloitte, EDX Extreme Group and Wipro as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names Chaintech as a Leader in two quadrants.

In addition, 4MATT, Artycs and Ondaro are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from AOOP and EDX Extreme Group.

In the area of customer experience, HCLTech is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2026 among ServiceNow Ecosystem. HCLTech earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, which is part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260415636114/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Laura Hupprich, ISG

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laura.hupprich@isg-one.com

Thábata Mondoni, Mondoni Press for ISG

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thabata@mondonipress.com.br