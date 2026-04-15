Indutrade AB: Indutrade acquires the stoma care product provider Axotan

Indutrade has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the Swedish company Axotan AB, www.axotan.se, with annual sales of approximately SEK 50 million.

Axotan is a technical trading company offering stoma bags, stoma accessories and wound care products to the Swedish market. The company represents leading brands and has an extensive customer base that includes pharmacies and healthcare providers. Axotan was founded in 1991, has seven employees and is located in Helsingborg, Sweden.

The closing takes place today and Axotan will be included in Indutrade's Business Area Life Science. The acquisition is Indutrade's third in 2026 and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Indutrade's earnings per share.

For further information, please contact:

Bo Annvik, President and CEO

Phone +46 8 703 03 00

About Indutrade

Indutrade is an international technology and industrial business group that today consists of over 220 companies in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe. In a decentralised way, we aim to provide sustainable profitable growth by developing and acquiring successful companies managed by passionate entrepreneurs. Our companies develop, manufacture, and sell components, systems and services with significant technical content in selected niches. Our value-based culture, where people make the difference, has been the foundation of our success since the start in 1978. Indutrade's net sales totalled SEK 32.2 billion in 2025, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden.