Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased provide an update on its ongoing 2026 winter drill program. The Company has completed a total of nine (9) holes over 2,199 meters to date. All drilling to date has taken place on the 1100m long main Rush anomaly at the Company's Rottenstone SW property, and every drill hole has intersected significant VMS style mineralization.

Key Highlights:

All 9 drill holes have intersected VMS style mineralization ranging from disseminated to semi-massive and massive sulphides.

Broad zones of mineralization were encountered in multiple holes including Rush-011, 012, 018, and 019.

New mineralized zone discovered approximately 70m west of known mineralization trend and deeper than previous known mineralization

Following up a successful 2025 drill campaign that resulted in the Rush VMS discovery, the Company is currently conducting a drill program aimed at further delineating the mineralized zones at Rush. Preliminary results indicate continuity between the two zones identified in 2025 and have led to the identification of a new, deeper zone situated west of the previously known mineralization.

A total of nine (9) holes covering 2,199 meters have been drilled to date. Examples of the mineralization encountered can be seen below (Figures 1-5). The Company has dispatched a total of four (4) shipments to Bureau Veritas Commodities Ltd. in Vancouver, BC, for analysis. These shipments comprise holes Rush-011, 012, 013, 014, and 015. Core cutting and processing are progressing smoothly, and shipments are dispatched promptly after the completion of each drill hole.

The Company has concluded drilling activities at Rush and is preparing to evaluate additional anomalies on the Rottenstone SW property. These include two Rush satellite targets, as well as Runway, Redridge, and Ranger, contingent upon available time and appropriate conditions.

"We are extremely encouraged by the results from our 2026 winter drill program at Rush," commented Jordan Black, CEO of Ramp Metals. "Intersecting VMS-style mineralization in every single drill hole completed at Rush to date is a fantastic outcome and demonstrates the strength and continuity of the mineralized system. The discovery of a new, deeper mineralized zone approximately 70 meters west of the known trend further highlights the significant exploration upside at Rush."

"Furthermore, we are equally excited to now advance the high-priority Runway and Redridge targets that were identified and prioritized in our 2025 field programs. Redridge hosts a 2.4 km EM anomaly with surface soils returning up to 245 ppm Cu and 852 ppb Ag, while Runway delivered a surface grab sample of 0.183 g/t Pt, 92 ppb Pd and 825 ppb Ni. Following the hit-rate at Rush, these two targets represent outstanding additional discovery potential across our district-scale Rottenstone SW property."





Figure 1: Rush-011 Chalcopyrite mineralization from 51-54m, within a broader mineralized zone of 50.5-71.5m

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Figure 2: Rush-019 semi-massive to massive sulphide intercept 132.75-134.3m within a broader mineralized zone 126-150.73m

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Figure 3: Rush-019 coarse grained chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization from 127.18-127.38m

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Figure 4: Rush-014 VMS mineralization at 272.6m from newly discovered deep zone

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Figure 5: Rush-014 Box 80 284.00-287.65m showing VMS mineralization from newly discovered deep zone

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U.S. Trading Symbol and OTC Trading

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Company's common shares recently began trading on OTC Markets in the United States under the symbol RMPMF. This event followed the successful submission of a Form 15c2-11 application on the Company's behalf to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) that was deemed to be in compliance with applicable FINRA rules.

Ramp Metals' common shares are now quoted on OTC Markets' OTC Link ATS (alternative trading system), and the Company anticipates applying for OTCID eligibility in the near future in order to make its continuous disclosure record more easily accessible to investors in the United States. The Company is also in the process of applying for DTC eligibility.

QA/QC and Geochemical Sampling Procedure

All drill core samples are logged, photographed, and bagged on-site. Control samples consisting of certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Companies QA/QC protocol at a rate of 1:15 or better. Samples are transported by Manitoulin Transport to Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.("BV"), an internationally recognized and ISO 17025:2017 accredited analytical services provider, at its Vancouver, British Columbia laboratory. The Company's QA/QC protocol is in addition to BV's QA/QC standard procedure.

Drill core samples are prepared using the PRP70-250 package, where samples are weighed, dried, and crushed to greater than 70% passing a 2mm sieve, then pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples from Rush are analyzed in accordance with BV's FA330 (Au) and MA300 packages, for gold analysis by fire assay (30g fire assay with AAS finish) and multi-element ICP analysis (0.25 g, multi-acid and ICP-ES analysis). Gold returning >10ppm is automatically analyzed by gravimetric method in accordance with lab standard of practice.

Qualified Person

Brett Williams, P.Geo., VP Operations and Senior Geologist for Ramp Metals, and a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Ramp Metals Inc.

Ramp Metals is a grassroots exploration company with a focus on a potential new Saskatchewan copper-gold district. The Company currently has a high-grade gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m, and a new Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag VMS discovery at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Rottenstone SW property comprises 32,689 hectares and is situated in the Rottenstone Domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration activities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292623

Source: Ramp Metals Inc.