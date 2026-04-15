Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Adia Nutrition, Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a publicly traded company focused on regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, and biologic products, today announced that it is in the process of changing its corporate name to Adia Med, Inc.
The name change reflects the company's evolving business model, which has shifted significantly toward advanced medical treatments and biologics. Adia now operates through key divisions including Adia Med clinics (offering stem cell therapies, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AHSCT), therapeutic plasma exchange, orthopedic care, pain management, and wound repair) and Adia Labs, which develops and sells biologic products such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink.
This strategic rebranding also better represents Adia's focus on IRB-approved clinical studies designed to support insurance reimbursement pathways, alongside the continued development and commercial sale of Adia Labs biologic products. The name Adia Med more clearly communicates the company's regulated medical, clinical, and biologics-driven strategy.
The name change is aligned with the company's recent SEC filings, including its effective Form 10 registration statement and its request to update its Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) code to 2836 - "Biologic Products, Except Diagnostic Substances." This classification accurately reflects the majority of the company's revenue, which is derived from the development, sale, and clinical administration of biologic and regenerative products.
Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition, Inc., stated:
"The name Adia Med more accurately represents our current operations and future direction as a regenerative medicine and biologics company. Our focus on IRB-approved studies, insurance-aligned clinical pathways, and the commercialization of Adia Labs products positions us for long-term growth. This name change is an important step toward potential uplisting and clearly defines Adia's pathway as a clinically focused, revenue-generating healthcare company."
The company expects the name change process to be completed in the coming months, subject to customary regulatory approvals and filings. The ticker symbol (ADIA) is expected to remain unchanged during the transition.
Adia is a fully reporting SEC company committed to innovation in biologics, regenerative medicine, and patient-centered care.
For questions, inquiries, or additional information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ceo@adiamed.com or by phone at 321-788-0850.
About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:
Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.
Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.
Website: www.adianutrition.com
Website: www.adiamed.com
Website: www.adialabs.com
Website: www.cementfactory.co
Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition
Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.
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Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.