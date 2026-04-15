Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Adia Nutrition, Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a publicly traded company focused on regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, and biologic products, today announced that it is in the process of changing its corporate name to Adia Med, Inc.



The name change reflects the company's evolving business model, which has shifted significantly toward advanced medical treatments and biologics. Adia now operates through key divisions including Adia Med clinics (offering stem cell therapies, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AHSCT), therapeutic plasma exchange, orthopedic care, pain management, and wound repair) and Adia Labs, which develops and sells biologic products such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink.

This strategic rebranding also better represents Adia's focus on IRB-approved clinical studies designed to support insurance reimbursement pathways, alongside the continued development and commercial sale of Adia Labs biologic products. The name Adia Med more clearly communicates the company's regulated medical, clinical, and biologics-driven strategy.

The name change is aligned with the company's recent SEC filings, including its effective Form 10 registration statement and its request to update its Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) code to 2836 - "Biologic Products, Except Diagnostic Substances." This classification accurately reflects the majority of the company's revenue, which is derived from the development, sale, and clinical administration of biologic and regenerative products.

Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition, Inc., stated:

"The name Adia Med more accurately represents our current operations and future direction as a regenerative medicine and biologics company. Our focus on IRB-approved studies, insurance-aligned clinical pathways, and the commercialization of Adia Labs products positions us for long-term growth. This name change is an important step toward potential uplisting and clearly defines Adia's pathway as a clinically focused, revenue-generating healthcare company."

The company expects the name change process to be completed in the coming months, subject to customary regulatory approvals and filings. The ticker symbol (ADIA) is expected to remain unchanged during the transition.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292505

Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.