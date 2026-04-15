Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria's New Animal Study Aims to Expand Valuable Intellectual Property

Contracts signed for Animal Study GLP-1-A26-1

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX), (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce the engagement of the contract research organization ("CRO") to execute and report on its 2026 animal Study #1 (GLP-1-A26-1) that will evaluate a number of formulation enhancements using both DehydraTECH-semaglutide ("DHT-sema") glucagon-like peptide-1 ("GLP-1") compositions and DehydraTECH-CBD ("DHT-CBD") compositions to explore the potential for additional improved performance as well as stake new intellectual property ("IP") claims (the "Study").

Contracts with the CRO have been signed, materials sourcing is underway, and Study design is being finalized with the goal of beginning dosing within approximately 60 days.

"The global arms race in diabetes control, weight loss and other GLP-1-indicated areas of treatment is intensifying with recent new oral drugs being approved by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA")," said Richard Christoper, CEO of Lexaria Bioscience. "With tens of billions of dollars in new annual revenue soon expected in the sector, there has never been a better time to stake new legal IP claims in order to offer the pharmaceutical industry improved performance including reducing side effects, while improving Lexaria's probabilities of becoming an indispensable provider of improved drug delivery technology."

While final design parameters of this Study are ongoing, it is expected to utilize Sprague-Dawley rats with 8 to 11 separate arms evaluating a number of different novel compositions. Blood samples will be taken at multiple timepoints through an 8-24-hour post-dosing period to quantify the pharmacokinetic performance of each composition. In addition, the Study will also measure drug concentrations in the brain since DehydraTECH has, in the past, evidenced apparent superior absorption of active ingredients into brain tissue, an area of intense interest due to the fact that GLP-1 drug performance is increasingly understood to include or even depend upon involvement of brain neurochemistry, thus making brain biodistribution vital. There will be one reference arm using an existing DHT-sema composition and another reference arm using an existing DHT-CBD composition. Lexaria intends to leverage the wealth of study data that we have amassed from previous work by utilizing our proprietary historical data and the reference arms as baseline comparators to the current Study results as we search for areas of superiority.

One of the novel objectives of this Study will be to evaluate alternative/additive formulations to SNAC (salcaprozate sodium) which is currently in use by Novo Nordisk with their oral Rybelsus and Wegovy tablet products. If Lexaria is able to establish novel new formulations with superiority to SNAC, we may be able to register new patents and create valuable new proprietary IP and an industry alternative to SNAC that could be of interest within the keenly competitive GLP-1 sector.

Lexaria will update its stakeholders once dosing has begun. The Study is fully funded from existing corporate resources.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way a wide variety of drugs enter the bloodstream, always through oral delivery. DehydraTECH has repeatedly evidenced the ability to increase bio-absorption, reduce side-effects, and deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 65 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

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INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/lexarias-new-animal-study-aims-to-expand-valuable-intellectual-propert-1157573