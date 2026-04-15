Optima Tax Relief Named a 2026 Top Workplace by USA Today

Recognized for Excellence in Leadership and Innovation, the Nation's Top Tax Resolution Firm Continues to Set the Standard for Employee Satisfaction

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Optima Tax Relief, the nation's leading provider of tax relief services, proudly announces it has been named a 2026 USA Today Top Workplaces Award winner. This honor recognizes the company's ongoing dedication to fostering an inclusive, supportive, and high-performing workplace that empowers employees to thrive both professionally and personally.

"At Optima, our culture is the foundation of everything we do," said David King, Chief Executive Officer of Optima Tax Relief. "Being named a USA Today Top Workplace again in 2026 is a reflection of the incredible people we work with every day. When employees feel valued, supported, and motivated, they deliver exceptional service to our clients and continue to drive our success as a company."

Patricia Ahumada-Cortez, Director of Human Resources, added, "Our people are at the heart of Optima's success. We strive to create a work environment where every employee feels heard, respected, and empowered to grow. This recognition highlights our team's dedication and the strong culture we've built together."

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement. USA TODAY showcased the winners online and at the National Awards Summit in Las Vegas.

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

This recognition continues a legacy of accolades for Optima Tax Relief, which has been repeatedly honored for its people-first culture and excellence in workplace engagement.

For more information about Top Workplaces, visit topworkplaces.com.

About Optima Tax Relief:

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Optima has helped tens of thousands of taxpayers yearly achieve financial relief and peace of mind.

CONTACT:

Amy Potter

Sr. Director of Communications

amyh@optimataxrelief.com

(800) 536-0734 x1265

SOURCE: Optima Tax Relief

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/optima-tax-relief-named-a-2026-top-workplace-by-usa-today-1157286