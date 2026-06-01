Kathryn Krick's Ignite Revival Hits USA TODAY Best Seller List for Two Consecutive Weeks, Ranking #8 Among All Nonfiction Books Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Ignite Revival: Be Set on Fire to Change the World by Kathryn Krick has officially landed on the USA TODAY Best Seller List for two consecutive weeks, ranking #8 among all nonfiction books in the nation for both the May 20 and May 27, 2026 lists.

Published by Charisma House on May 12, 2026, Ignite Revival has quickly become one of the fastest-growing faith releases of the year, resonating with readers hungry for spiritual awakening, healing, revival, and a deeper encounter with the Holy Spirit.

The hardcover release speaks directly to believers who are hungry to stop watching revival from a distance and begin carrying it in their own lives, families, churches, and communities. This is Apostle Kathryn Krick's 3rd release following the USA Today Best Seller Unlock Your Deliverance: Keys to Freedom From Demonic Oppression. God's glory has allowed for an extraordinary rise with her ministry reaching millions globally through revival services, healing testimonies, and a robust social platform. What began in small gatherings in Los Angeles has expanded into a worldwide movement spanning six continents.

"Watching God use this book to stir hearts for revival has been both astonishing and humbling." said Kathryn Krick. "My prayer was to awaken people to the reality that revival is not reserved for a select few. God wants to move powerfully through ordinary people who are willing to surrender completely to Him. Seeing this message resonate with so many readers across the country is truly incredible. I prayed that people would encounter God through these pages and be set on fire for Him. Reading the reviews and hearing the testimonies, I can honestly say that God has exceeded my prayers and expectations. I am deeply humbled and grateful for all that He is doing through this book."

Ignite Revival challenges readers to move beyond passive Christianity and step into lives marked by faith, spiritual gifts, healing, evangelism, and bold obedience. Drawing from Krick's own journey from aspiring musician and actress to leading a global revival movement-the book offers both personal testimony and practical spiritual insight.

"Kathryn Krick's message is striking a chord because it speaks directly to the spiritual hunger people are experiencing right now," said Stephen Strange, CEO of Charisma House. "Ignite Revival is a part of a broader movement inspiring readers to rediscover faith, purpose, and the power of revival in their everyday lives. We are honored to partner with Kathryn on this groundbreaking release."

The book has also generated significant momentum online, fueled by Krick's nearly two million followers across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, along with hundreds of documented testimonies of healing, deliverance, and transformed lives shared through her ministry platform.

In Ignite Revival, readers are encouraged to:

Develop discernment and hear God's voice with clarity

Understand their identity in Christ

Activate spiritual gifts and revival fire in everyday life

Walk in faith over fear

Become catalysts for healing, discipleship, and transformation in their communities

The release has already earned strong reader reception, holding a 4.9-star rating on Amazon and a 5.0 Goodreads rating following its launch.

Kathryn Krick is the Lead Pastor of Five-Fold Church in Los Angeles and author of The Secret of the Anointing, Unlock Your Deliverance, and now Ignite Revival. Her ministry focuses on healing, deliverance, revival, and equipping believers to walk in the power of the Holy Spirit.

Ignite Revival: Be Set on Fire to Change the World is available nationwide through major retailers and online booksellers.

For media inquiries, interviews, review copies, or speaking requests, please contact:

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About Kathryn Krick

Kathryn Krick is a Los Angeles-based pastor, author, and revival leader whose ministry has reached millions worldwide through healing, deliverance, and revival gatherings. She is the founder and lead pastor of Five-Fold Church and has become widely recognized for her teachings on the Holy Spirit, spiritual gifts, and revival.

SOURCE: Kathryn Krick

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