U.S. Polo Assn. Makes USA TODAY's 'Most Trusted Brands 2026' List

Global Brand Honored for Strong Consumer Trust and Authentic Connection to Sport of Polo

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / The global sports brand U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has been recognized on USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026 list. This prestigious consumer-driven ranking highlights best-in-class brands across the United States based on trust, reliability, and overall customer experience. Such recognition reflects U.S. Polo Assn.'s continued global momentum and its ability to authentically connect with consumers through its deep-rooted ties to the sport of polo, accessible lifestyle positioning, and consistent brand storytelling across more than 190 countries.

USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026 is based on a comprehensive independent consumer study conducted in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, combining large-scale consumer feedback, online reviews, and extensive desk research. This study evaluated more than 20,000 brands, selecting over 4,800 for detailed analysis through a nationwide survey of more than 23,000 U.S. consumers, ultimately identifying the top 500 highest-scoring brands across multiple industries. Participants assessed brands based on key drivers of trust, including emotional connection, reliability, transparency, alignment with personal values, and likelihood to recommend, supported by more than 760,000 consumer reviews and a rigorous validation process.

U.S. Polo Assn.'s inclusion on this prestigious list underscores the brand's ability to consistently deliver quality products and meaningful experiences while maintaining a strong emotional connection with consumers worldwide through the authenticity of sports. The U.S. Polo Assn. brand is recognized alongside other notable brands on USA TODAY's 2026 list, including Nike, Rolex, Disney, Levi's, YETI, New Balance, and American Eagle Outfitters.

"Being recognized on USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026 list for the first time is especially impactful because it reflects the voice of the consumer and how U.S. Polo Assn. makes our consumers feel," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Trust is earned over time, and this honor speaks to the strength of our global brand, our authentic connection to the sport of polo, and the dedication of our teams and strategic partners around the world who consistently deliver quality, value, and a genuine brand experience to millions of consumers around the world."

U.S. Polo Assn.'s strong performance in this year's study aligns with the brand's broader growth trajectory, including its fifth consecutive record year with $2.7 billion in global retail sales in 2025 and expanding its presence through some 1,200 retail stores worldwide, thousands of additional distribution points, and a rapidly growing digital and social footprint.

U.S. Polo Assn. recently announced the launch of its Global Polo Shirt Campaign, An Icon Born from the Game. The global, multi-channel campaign is a powerful tribute to the iconic polo shirt's authentic sports origins and its evolution into one of the world's most enduring style essentials. The polo shirt traces its origins to polo players, where it was created out of necessity for the sport. And U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to trace its roots back to its authentic place in sport and fashion history.

The USA TODAY recognition further validates the brand's long-term strategy focused on product excellence, global accessibility, and storytelling rooted in sport heritage, resonating with both loyal customers and new generations of consumers. U.S. Polo Assn. continues to advance towards its long-term goals of $4 billion in retail sales, 1,500 U.S. Polo Assn. stores, 100 U.S. Polo Assn. digital sites, and 25 million social media followers worldwide.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, Star Sports in India, and BeIn Sports in the Middle East now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth and sport content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

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For Additional Information, Contact:

Stacey Kovalsky - Vice President, Global PR & Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 - E-mail: skovalsky@uspagl.com

Kaela Drake - Senior PR & Communications Specialist

Phone +001.561.530.5300 - E-mail: kdrake@uspagl.com

SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/u.s.-polo-assn.-makes-usa-todays-most-trusted-brands-2026-list-1167050