Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Premiere Orlando 2026: The Beauty Industry's Leading Professional Event Returns - Bigger, Bolder, and More Transformative Than Ever

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Premiere Orlando returns for its 32nd edition as the ultimate experience for beauty professionals, bringing the industry together for an immersive 3-days rooted in education, connection, and innovation. More than just a beauty show, Premiere Orlando is where beauty professionals and students from all sectors of the industry come to discover new opportunities, build relationships, refine their craft, and shape the future of their careers.

Discover The Brands Shaping The Industry

The 2026 event will feature 500+ exhibitors, including 150+ brands debuting at Premiere Orlando for the first time. Attendees will discover and shop innovative products from names such as Bumble & bumble, Kevin Murphy, Kiara Sky Professional Nail, Living Proof, O&M, OUAI, Panasonic/Brosh/Mizutani Scissors, and Chaun Legend Nail Professional Nails, in addition to other leading brands across hair, nails, spa & wellness, makeup, lashes & brows, and barbering.

Education That Inspires

Education remains at the core of the experience, with 760+ complimentary classes and 400+ educators and influencers. Programming includes hands-on workshops, the Salon Owner Boot Camp, and Spa & Wellness Talks, alongside sessions led by standout talent including Jenny Bui, Nikki La Rose , Bee de la Cruz , Josh OP , and Ally Nicole among others.

New this year, The Color Salon will spotlight the artistry of hair color through dynamic education and live demonstrations, featuring top educators such as Cynthia Lumzy , Larisa Love , and Patricia Nikole .

The redesigned Main Stage will bring attendees closer to the action with improved views and an enhanced layout. Programming will feature presentations from industry leaders such as Redken, IGK, Bumble & bumble, L3VEL3, ULTA Beauty, Dusty Schlabach, Jacob Kahn, and special guest Jessi Draper-founder of JZ Styles, hairstylist, and reality TV personality from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Spotlight on Spa & Wellness

The Spa & Wellness category continues to grow as a key focus area, with 175+ brands and 140+ dedicated classes, plus live demonstrations from Dermalogica, Repêchage, and LashBomb, and curated talks led by industry expert Mary Bemis, Editorial Director of the award-winning Insider's Guide to Spas.

Networking & Competitions

Premiere Orlando transforms into the ultimate "Weekend of Weekends" for professionals and professional brands, including more parties and networking opportunities with industry stakeholders than ever before:

The Kick Off: Mix and Mingle at the Rosen Centre Lobby Bar, May 29 (Complimentary)

B eauty Changes Lives (BCL) : Hosting their annual Gala, Gala After Party and Industry Roundtable on Saturday, May 30 (Registration Required)

Happy Hour and Networking with AHP , ASCP and ABMP , May 30th (Complimentary)

Scratch Magazine's Scratch Social on Sunday, May 31 (Registration Required)

Professional Beauty Association (PBA) : Presenting the North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA) on Sunday, May 31 (Registration Required)

Premiere After Dark: An Afterparty following PBA's NAHA event and Scratch Magazine's Scratch Social, May 31st (Complimentary)

Attendees can also enter competitions to go head-to-head with other top professionals from across the country. Opportunities include the Pro and Student Barber Battles, powered by L3VEL3 and sponsored by JRL, and Nailympia, the world's leading nail competition, where top nail artists showcase their creativity and technical expertise across a range of categories. This year, Nailympia is powered by Scratch Magazine and sponsored by Billionaire Nail.

Early Bird pricing for Premiere Orlando is now available, purchase show passes on or before April 23 to save $50. Beauty professional, student and instructor bundles can be purchased online or in person at a local SalonCentric store. For more information visit premiereorlandoshow.com .

Media Contact:

DKC News

PremiereDKC@dkcnews.com

About Premiere Shows

The Premiere Shows are the nation's leading network of beauty industry events, matched with world-class education from top beauty brands and renowned educators. Premiere welcomes all representatives of the professional beauty industry to meet with top brands from around the globe, get hands-on education, shop, connect with their community, and stay up to date with the hottest trends in the business. Premiere exhibitors are guaranteed to meet decision-makers from every area of the beauty industry on an exhibit floor designed to bring the beauty community together to learn, buy, and connect.?For more information on Premiere Shows and its events, visit premiereshows.com .

The Premiere Shows' events are organized by USA Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Informa Markets, BolognaFiere, and the Professional Beauty Association - a historic partnership created to better serve the beauty industry. USA Beauty LLC also operates the Cosmoprof North America events held annually in Las Vegas and Miami.

For more information, visit premiereshows.com and follow @premierebeautyshows for updates and announcements.

SOURCE: Informa Markets - USA Beauty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/premiere-orlando-2026-the-beauty-industrys-leading-professional-event-1157607