Maha Capital AB: Maha receives formal approval for continued listing on Nasdaq Stockholm following the acquisition of KEO World

As previously announced, Maha Capital AB ("Maha" or the "Company") has, due to the acquisition of KEO World, Inc. (the "Transaction") been subject to a new listing process to obtain approval for continued admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Re-listing"). On 16 January 2026, Nasdaq Stockholm completed its examination and assessed that the Company, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, would continue to meet the requirements for a listed company following the Transaction.

Following completion of the Transaction on 2 April 2026, and the fulfilment of the other conditions for the Re-listing, the Company has today received formal approval for continued admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Advisors

White & Case LLP (as to US and Mexican law), and Setterwalls Advokatbyrå (as to Swedish law) are legal advisors to Maha in connection with the Transaction and the Re-listing.

This information was made public, through the agency of the persons below, at 15:45 CEST on 15 April 2026.

Contacts

Roberto Marchiori, CEO & CFO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR

Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@maha-capital.com

About Maha Capital

Maha Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. Maha operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. In addition, Maha holds 24 percent indirect equity stake in the Venezuelan oil company PetroUrdaneta. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maha-capital.com.