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WKN: A14MJ9 | ISIN: SE0006342333 | Ticker-Symbol: N33
Frankfurt
15.04.26 | 08:28
23,400 Euro
+0,86 % +0,200
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NP3 FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NP3 FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,10024,65017:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 14:05 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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NP3 Fastigheter AB: NP3 Fastigheter acquires properties for SEK 1.2 billion

NP3 Fastigheter AB ("NP3") has, in one transaction, acquired 23 properties primarily intended for industrial purposes at a property value of SEK 1,228 million before deduction for deferred tax of SEK 25 million.

The acquired properties are located in Lidköping, Falköping, Trollhättan, Uddevalla, Tidaholm och Nyköping. The total lettable area amounts to 141,000 square meters, with a total land area of 465,000 square meters. The annual rental value amounts to SEK 102 million, and the properties have an economic occupancy rate of 93 percent. The average remaining lease term for existing lease agreements amounts to 5.2 years. The acquisition is carried out through the acquisition of the real estate group Anguli Fastigheter AB. The acquisition is financed with existing cash and bank loans and will be reported under the business area Middle Sweden. The properties are expected to be accessed in May, pending approval by ISP (Inspectorate of Strategic Products) regarding a property in Uddevalla.

"With Anguli Fastigheter and its staff, NP3 gains a local presence in the Skaraborg and Trestad regions. NP3 will gain more investment opportunities through access to a larger market and we see strong potential to further expand our presence in the new region. The expanded geographic footprint will contribute additional diversification, and NP3s focus on local presence, high-yielding properties, and cash flow remains unchanged", says Andreas Wahlén, CEO of NP3 Fastigheter AB.

Contacts
Andreas Wahlén, CEO
E-mail: andreas@np3fastigheter.se
Phone: +46 70 313 17 98

NP3 is a cash flow oriented real estate company focusing on commercial and high yielding investment properties, primarily in northern Sweden. As of 31 December 2025, the property portfolio comprised of 2,362,000 square metres lettable area distributed over 633 properties within the segments industrial, logistics, retail, offices and others. The property portfolio is divided into eight business areas: Sundsvall, Gävle, Dalarna, Östersund, Umeå, Skellefteå, Luleå and Middle Sweden. The property value as of 31 December 2025 amounted to MSEK 26,100. The NP3 share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. NP3 was founded in 2010 and is based in Sundsvall. Read more on www.np3fastigheter.se.

This information is information that NP3 Fastigheter is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-15 14:22 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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