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Mittwoch, 15.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf 6.300 USD? Diese Aktie könnte der geheime Hebel sein
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WKN: A1JNWA | ISIN: AU000000EVN4 | Ticker-Symbol: WE7
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 15:45
8,699 Euro
+8,57 % +0,687
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
DAXglobal Gold Miners
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6318,69916:38
8,6318,69916:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EVOLUTION MINING
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED8,699+8,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.