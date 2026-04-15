

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), a tobacco company, Wednesday said that it is confident in sustainably delivering midterm algorithm and continues to expect performance at the lower end of its guided ranges this year reflecting the time required to stabilize the APMEA region.



The mid term algorithm comprises of 5-8 percent adjusted EPS growth and 3-5 percent revenue growth.



Further, the tobacco company surmises profit delivery to remain second-half weighted, driven by the phasing of New Category investment and build of Fit2Win savings through the year.



At current rates, we now expect a translational FX headwind on adjusted diluted EPS in the range of 2% to 3% for the half-year and the full-year, the company said in a statement.



Currently, BTI shares are trading at $57.16, down 0.61% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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