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WKN: A2DSA6 | ISIN: SE0009807266 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Y1
Frankfurt
15.04.26 | 08:03
0,643 Euro
+6,28 % +0,038
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
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1-Jahres-Chart
INTEGRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
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INTEGRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 16:45 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Integrum AB: Integrum accelerates Ukraine expansion following landmark decision to expand osseointegration treatment in national healthcare

Mölndal, Sweden, April 15, 2026 - Integrum AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) today announces the appointment of Victoria Boiko to coordinate the company's commercial activities in Ukraine. The appointment comes as Ukraine's Ministry of Health prepares a national pilot project to integrate osseointegration into the public healthcare system, a development that could significantly expand access to the technology for amputees across the country.

"Ukraine's ambition to make osseointegration part of its national healthcare system is a milestone - not only for the patients who benefit from the technology, but for the broader recognition of osseointegration as a standard of care. With the recruitment of Victoria Boiko, we are ensuring that Integrum has the right expertise at hand to support Ukrainian healthcare providers and patients during this critical phase. Deep knowledge of the local healthcare landscape will be essential as we work with our partners to make the OPRAä Implant System accessible to more people in Ukraine," comments Martin Hillsten, CEO of Integrum.

Since May 2023, Ukrainian surgeons have performed 100 osseointegration procedures using OPRAä Implant System. At the beginning of April, Ukraine's Ministry of Health held a high-level coordination meeting attended by the Minister of Health, Minister of Social Policy, the head of the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU), and members of parliament. The meeting followed on the government's adoption earlier this year of a roadmap for reforming the national prosthetics system. As a result, a working group was established to prepare a pilot project with defined funding mechanisms, qualified healthcare institutions, patient selection criteria, and methods for evaluating clinical outcomes. Procedures are already being planned at surgical treatment centers in Kyiv, Lviv and Cherkasy, where Dr. Rickard Brånemark is currently supporting surgeon training.

To strengthen its commercial presence in the region, Integrum has recruited Victoria Boiko, who holds a master's degree in international economics from Kyiv National Economic University and brings over 15 years of experience building business relationships between Ukraine and international partners. She has worked across several Ukrainian industries in procurement, marketing, sales, and business development, both at distributors and at local partners of companies such as Bridgestone, Scania, and Oracle. At Integrum, Boiko will serve as a key link to local partners, distributors, and institutional stakeholders in Ukraine, strengthening the company's capacity to support the planned expansion of osseointegration treatments and position itself for growth as Ukraine moves toward systemic reimbursement. She will work closely with clinical and commercial teams to train surgeons and healthcare professionals, coordinate with local providers, and help navigate the evolving regulatory and reimbursement landscape.

For more information, please contact:
Martin Hillsten, CEO
Tel: +46 70-531 38 11
Email: martin.hillsten@integrum.se

Certified Adviser
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser

About integrum
Integrum AB is a publicly traded company (INTEG B: Nasdaq First North Growth Market) based outside of Gothenburg, Sweden, with a U.S. subsidiary in San Francisco. Since 1990, its OPRA Implant System has helped improve the quality of life for hundreds of people who are amputees by directly attaching a prosthesis to the bone and musculoskeletal system, therefore avoiding the need for a socket. Based on osseointegration, the bone-anchored implant system offers a range of benefits, including improved mobility and function, enhanced comfort, reduced pressure, a stable attachment and more. The OPRA Implant System was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 and is the only FDA-approved bone-anchored implant system specifically designed for use in amputees available in the U.S. Today, Integrum continues to perform research and develop custom-made medical device solutions in close collaboration with scientists and clinicians. To learn more, please visit https://integrum.se/.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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