Integrum AB: Integrum implements a write-down of approximately SEK 7 million following reclassification of certain inventory items

Mölndal, Sweden, April 30, 2026 - Integrum AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) today announces that, as part of preparing the annual financial statements for the 2025/2026 fiscal year, the company has decided to recognize an impairment charge of approximately SEK 7 million following a reclassification of certain inventory items. The write-down will affect earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025/2026 but will have no impact on the company's cash flow.

Integrum has elected to reclassify certain inventory items related to instruments used in the implantation of the company's prosthetic systems. These will henceforth be classified as fixed assets and valued with consideration of their age and useful life. From an accounting standpoint, this results in an initial impact on earnings. The adjustment reflects a change in classification and use within the business.

The earnings impact related to inventory write-downs amounts to approximately SEK 7 million, but this figure may be subject to change upon preparation of the final financial statements. The year-end report will be published on June 4, 2026.

This disclosure contains information that Integrum AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 30-04-2026 07:56 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Hillsten, CEO

Tel: +46 70-531 38 11

Email: martin.hillsten@integrum.se

Certified Adviser

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser.

About integrum

Integrum AB is a publicly traded company (INTEG B: Nasdaq First North Growth Market) based outside of Gothenburg, Sweden, with a U.S. subsidiary in San Francisco. Since 1990, its OPRA Implant System has helped improve the quality of life for hundreds of people who are amputees by directly attaching a prosthesis to the bone and musculoskeletal system, therefore avoiding the need for a socket. Based on osseointegration, the bone-anchored implant system offers a range of benefits, including improved mobility and function, enhanced comfort, reduced pressure, a stable attachment and more. The OPRA Implant System was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 and is the only FDA-approved bone-anchored implant system specifically designed for use in amputees available in the U.S. Today, Integrum continues to perform research and develop custom-made medical device solutions in close collaboration with scientists and clinicians. To learn more, please visit https://integrum.se/.