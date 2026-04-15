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WKN: A4088X | ISIN: FR001400NQB6 | Ticker-Symbol:
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1-Jahres-Chart
MACOMPTA.FR Chart 1 Jahr
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MACOMPTA.FR 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
15.04.2026 17:53 Uhr
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MACOMPTA.FR: Q3 Sales 25/26: +28.1%

Q3 Sales 25/26: +28.1%

Lagord, April 15, 2026

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: ALCPA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, today announces its sales for the third quarter of the 2025/2026 fiscal year (January 1, 2026 - March 31, 2026).

In the third quarter of 2025/2026, MACOMPTA.FR delivered strong sales growth, with sales reaching €1,454.4 K, up 28.1% compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Third Quarter
Fiscal year25/2624/25
Sales (K€)1,454.41,135.8
Growth+28.1%

Next publication: Q4 Sales on July 15, 2026.

About MACOMPTA.FR

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing businesses and chartered accountants.

With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications.

The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting. From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97573-communique-t3-25-26_va.pdf

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