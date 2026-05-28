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WKN: A4088X | ISIN: FR001400NQB6 | Ticker-Symbol: R9W
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 15:25
4,940 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MACOMPTA.FR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACOMPTA.FR 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
28.05.2026 18:23 Uhr
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Capital Ranking: MACOMPTA.FR listed among the best online service platforms

Capital Ranking: MACOMPTA.FR listed among the best online service platforms

Lagord, May 28, 2026

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: ALCPA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, announces that it has been included in the 2026-2027 ranking of the best online service platforms, in the "Accounting" category, published by Capital magazine in partnership with market research institute Statista.

This ranking is based on a dual evaluation combining a series of technical tests conducted by analysts across 19 objective criteria grouped into four key areas (perception, usability and trust, mobile ergonomics, traffic growth and technical performance), as well as an online survey of 2,000 users assessing various aspects of platform appearance and user experience.

MACOMPTA.FR's inclusion in this ranking reflects its recognition in the online accounting market and the relevance of its offering for entrepreneurs.

About MACOMPTA.FR

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing businesses and chartered accountants.

With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications.

The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting. From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98433-cp-palmares-2026-2027_va.pdf

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