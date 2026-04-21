Strengthening of MACOMPTA.FR's Governance

Lagord, April 21, 2026

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker: ALCPA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, announces a strengthening of its governance following the decisions taken by its Board of Directors on April 15, 2026.

The Board of Directors has decided to separate the roles of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer and has appointed Sylvain Badina as Chief Executive Officer of MACOMPTA.FR, effective April 15, 2026.

Sylvain Heurtier, who previously combined the roles of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, retains his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

A chartered accountant since 2002, with in-depth knowledge of MACOMPTA.FR's business lines, products and customer base, Sylvain Badina has been serving as Director of Products and Support since September 1, 2025.

As part of this new organization, the Board of Directors has also appointed Claire Alin, the Company's Head of Communication, as Deputy Director, effective as of the same date.

This new governance structure is intended to strengthen the Company's operational management. It also enables a clearer separation between operational executive management, carried out by the Executive Management, and the oversight of operations and strategic direction exercised by the Board of Directors.

About MACOMPTA.FR

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing businesses and chartered accountants.

With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications.

The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting. From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

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