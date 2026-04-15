Tecan Group AG: Annual General Meeting 2026: Tecan shareholders endorse all motions proposed by the Board of Director including stable dividend of CHF 3.00 per share

Annual General Meeting 2026: Tecan shareholders endorse all motions proposed by the Board of Director including stable dividend of CHF 3.00 per share

Männedorf, Switzerland, April 15, 2026 - The Annual General Meeting of the Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) endorsed all motions proposed by the Board of Directors. Shareholders approved the Annual Report, the Annual Accounts and the Consolidated Accounts 2025, and granted discharge to the Board of Directors and the Management Board. They agreed to an unchanged dividend of CHF 3.00 per registered share. Half of the dividend, i.e., CHF 1.50, will be paid out from the available capital contribution reserve and is therefore not subject to withholding tax. The payout will take place on April 21, 2026.

Election proposals

The shareholders elected three new members of the Board of Directors: Nina Beikert, Gitte Pugholm Aabo and Guillaume Daniellot. Matthias Gillner, who has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2023 and its Vice-Chairman, was elected as the new Chairman. He will step down as Chair of the Audit Committee but will remain a member, alongside Guillaume Daniellot and Gitte Pugholm Aabo.

All members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election, Myra Eskes, Matthias Gillner, Christa Kreuzburg and Daniel R. Marshak, were confirmed by the shareholders. With the addition of the newly elected members, the Board of Directors will once again comprise seven members, ensuring an optimal balance of expertise, skills, and experience for the future.

The shareholders also confirmed Myra Eskes, Christa Kreuzburg and Daniel R. Marschak as members of the Compensation Committee. Myra Eskes will continue as Chair of the Compensation Committee.

Lukas Braunschweiler, Chairman and a member of the Board since 2018, and Oliver Fetzer, a member of the Board since 2011, did not stand for re-election. Matthias Gillner, the newly elected Chairman, warmly thanked the departing colleagues for their service over many years and wished them all the best for the future. He commented: «In recent years, Tecan has navigated a challenging environment shaped by economic and geopolitical upheavals, and rapid technological change. Lukas Braunschweiler and Oliver Fetzer have made exceptionally valuable contributions to the company's development. At the same time, we are very pleased to welcome three new members to the Board - each a successful executive with extensive experience in the sectors which are relevant for us and in international business. Their expertise will further strengthen Tecan's Board of Directors as we future-proof our company and reignite profitable growth.»

Other proposals

The shareholders voted on the conditions governing the compensation of the Board of Directors and Management Board for the following fiscal year. They made a binding decision to endorse the proposed maximum total amount of compensation for fiscal year 2027 for the Management Board and also, for the Board of Directors, for the period until the 2027 Annual General Meeting. The 2025 Compensation Report, which was submitted for an advisory vote, was also accepted by the shareholders.

Tecan submitted once again a report on non-financial matters to the Company's shareholders for approval. The report underwent a limited assurance audit by Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, for the second consecutive year, focusing on selected indicators. The audit certificate provides additional transparency and demonstrates Tecan's ongoing commitment to sustainability reporting. This report was also approved by the shareholders.

Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, was reappointed as the statutory auditors for fiscal year 2026. Shareholders approved the motion proposed by the Board of Directors to appoint Proxy Voting Services GmbH, Zurich, as the independent proxy for the period up to the close of the Tecan Group 41st Annual General Meeting in 2027.

Key upcoming dates

A Q1 2026 Qualitative Update will be published on May 12, 2026.

The 2026 Interim Report will be published on August 11, 2026.

A Q3 2026 Qualitative Update will be published on November 5, 2026.





About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2025, Tecan generated sales of CHF 883 million (USD 1,063 million; EUR 939 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group

Martin Brändle

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR

Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30

Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89

investor@tecan.com

www.tecan.com

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