DRONE VOLT reports a 20% increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2026 thanks to the success of its shift toward high-margin activities

Villepinte, April 15, 2026

Revenue for the first quarter of 2026 rose 20% to €2.2 million, driven by the strong performance of high-margin activities (+80%);

Gross profit more than doubled (+112%) year-over-year, with a gross margin of 67%, a significant increase of 29 points year-over-year;

Confidence for the current fiscal year, with continued strong sales momentum expected in the coming months and several acquisition projects under consideration, particularly to expand international operations.

DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading technology player in aerial robotics, presents its unaudited revenue and gross margin for the first quarter of 2026.

Unaudited figures in thousands of euros - IFRS standards Q1 2025 Q1 2026 Change Revenue of which DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY 1,055 1,896 +80% of which Distribution 797 332 -58% TOTAL 1,852 2,228 +20% Gross margin including DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY 599 1,433 +139% of which Distribution 103 56 -46% TOTAL 702 1,489 +112% Gross margin rate including DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY 57% 76% +19 points of which Distribution 13% 17% +4 points TOTAL 38% 67% +29 points

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, stated: "This strong start to fiscal year 2026 underscores the effectiveness of the strategic direction we have taken to focus on high-margin activities. These activities have seen strong year-over-year growth, and our margin has more than quadrupled over the past two years. Our teams' expertise enables us to secure significant contracts with major international players to carry out high-value-added missions, and our drones continue to be in strong demand. Bolstered by these impressive references and an ongoing positive sales momentum, we are therefore more confident than ever in our business outlook for fiscal year 2026."

Significant growth in high-margin activities

DRONE VOLT reported revenue of €2.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 20% year-over-year, reflecting the strong momentum of high-margin activities (up 80% year-over-year), just over a year after DRONE VOLT's decision to focus its development on these promising activities.

Revenue for DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY reached €1.9 million, up 80% year-over-year. This strong momentum is driven by:

The Services business, with the solid performance of recurring service contracts and the initial effects of the contract signed with Phoenix Tower International[1] for antenna inspections (approximately 300 antennas inspected and billed out of the 3,000 ordered), with the contract expected to ramp up in the second quarter of the fiscal year;

Satisfactory momentum for research and development (R&D) services, notably driven by growth in the contract signed with Hydro-Québec[2] ;

Drone sales remain strong, particularly for the HERCULES 20 in its spray version (4 delivered and invoiced during the quarter), as well as 2 LineDrones[3] and 2 HELIPLANEs to a European customer.

Finally, the contribution from the Distribution business amounted to €0.3 million (€0.8 million in 2025), in line with the priority given to high-margin activities.

In line with the very strong momentum of high-margin activities, gross margin reached €1.5 million in the first quarter of 2026 (+112% year-over-year). The gross margin rate continued its sharp rise, reaching 67% (+29 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2025, +56 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2024).

DRONE VOLT reaffirms its confidence for fiscal year 2026

Building on this strong start to the fiscal year, DRONE VOLT anticipates continued growth in its Services and R&D activities, driven by both the ramp-up of ongoing contracts and numerous expressions of interest in DRONE VOLT's expertise.

Drone sales are also expected to maintain a positive trajectory, particularly with advanced negotiations currently underway for the HELIPLANE. Furthermore, the CE certification and C3 class certification obtained for the DRONE VOLT KOBRA open up new opportunities in the civil sector, building on the numerous demonstrations already conducted.

Finally, the Group is currently evaluating several acquisition opportunities, particularly in the Services sector, which would enable it to expand its international operations.

Next press release: First-half 2026 revenue, Thursday, July 16, 2026.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088606 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007951

More information at www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations - CONSUMER AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - T: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

[1] See the press release dated January 26, 2026.

[2] See the press release dated September 22, 2025 .

[3] See the press release dated February 20, 2026.

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