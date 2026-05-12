DRONE VOLT: New order in sight with partner AMPACIMON for high-voltage power lines in the United Kingdom

Villepinte, May 12, 2026

DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading technology player in aerial robotics, announces a new order in the works with AMPACIMON for the installation of DLR (Dynamic Line Rating) sensors in the United Kingdom.

DRONE VOLT announces that its partner AMPACIMON has been selected by NATIONAL GRID to install DLR (Dynamic Line Rating) sensors in the United Kingdom.

Specifically, NATIONAL GRID has selected three operators, including AMPACIMON, to equip part of its network with DLR sensors across a total of 585 km of high-voltage lines.

As part of its partnership with DRONE VOLT, AMPACIMON will entrust the latter with the task of installing the sensors on live high-voltage lines using the LineDrone, a drone specifically developed for this purpose. For the record, DRONE VOLT holds the exclusive global manufacturing and distribution rights for the LineDrone, a groundbreaking technological solution dedicated to operations on very high-voltage power lines (from 315,000 volts to 735,000 volts, or 315 kV to 735 kV)[1] .

It takes only a few minutes to install the sensor on the line, and the operation causes no loss of grid efficiency, representing a significant economic benefit for line operators.

Further details will be provided shortly by NATIONAL GRID, particularly regarding the number of sensors to be installed by AMPACIMON, which will determine the number of missions to be carried out by DRONE VOLT. This contract could thus represent a significant amount, contributing to the very favorable trend seen in DRONE VOLT's service activities (DaaS).

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, states: "These international developments are important for DRONE VOLT, which aims to export its unique expertise worldwide. Other similar contracts are still under negotiation and could quickly lead to orders of this type."

Nabil KHOUYA, Product Director at AMPACIMON, states: "We are proud to have been selected by National Grid to deploy our technology across the UK's electricity grid. The partnership with DRONE VOLT and the use of drone-based installation allow us to accelerate the deployment of our sensors and support grid operators in addressing the challenges of integrating renewable energy and the electrification of end-use applications."

Next press release: First-half 2026 revenue, Thursday, July 16, 2026.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT is designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088606 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007951

More information at www.dronevolt.com

About AMPACIMON

Ampacimon is the pioneer and global leader in Dynamic Line Rating, supporting power grid operators in more than 24 countries. Since 2010, its solutions have been deployed on hundreds of transmission lines worldwide, providing real-time visibility that enables grid operators to unlock additional capacity, integrate more renewable energy, and operate more resilient and efficient power grids.

More information at https://www.ampacimon.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations - CONSUMER AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - T: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

[1] See the press release dated April 1, 2026.

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98201-aldrv-sondes-dlr-uk-ampacimon-vdef-en.pdf