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WKN: A40P4Q | ISIN: FR001400SVN0 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DV0
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 13:27
0,449 Euro
+2,18 % +0,010
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DRONE VOLT SACA Chart 1 Jahr
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Actusnews Wire
20.05.2026 07:53 Uhr
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DRONE VOLT and SKIPPER NDT sign a collaboration agreement for the smart inspection of pipelines and critical infrastructure

Villepinte, May 20, 2026

DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading technology player in aerial robotics, announces the signing of a collaboration agreement with SKIPPER NDT, a company specializing in non-intrusive technologies combining artificial intelligence, geospatial analysis, and advanced electromagnetic detection.

Based in Houston, USA, and Paris, France, SKIPPER NDT supports major critical energy infrastructure operators with innovative solutions designed to improve asset integrity management while reducing risks and operational costs.

In the current geopolitical and energy landscape, securing and monitoring these underground infrastructures represents a major challenge for international operators.

Changing climate conditions, marked by an increase in heavy rainfall in some regions and by growing droughts and soil shrinkage in others, heighten the risk of ground movement around pipelines and critical energy infrastructure. This situation is leading operators to strengthen predictive inspection strategies to ensure asset integrity and production continuity.

A collaboration combining drones, artificial intelligence, geospatial intelligence, and advanced electromagnetic detection

This collaboration agreement aims in particular to develop innovative solutions dedicated to:

  • pipeline monitoring;
  • mapping buried infrastructure;
  • detecting underground structures;
  • analyzing hard-to-reach areas;
  • and the optimization of predictive maintenance programs.

Monitoring pipeline cover depth is now a critical issue for ensuring infrastructure safety, maintaining regulatory compliance, preventing environmental risks, anticipating erosion or ground movement, and maintaining the operational continuity of strategic energy networks.

Thanks to geospatial intelligence and advanced data analysis, this technology provides enhanced visibility of buried infrastructure and hard-to-reach critical assets, enabling improved decision-making, enhanced predictive maintenance, and sustainable optimization of infrastructure management.

These technologies will be integrated into DRONE VOLT's HERCULES 20 and KOBRA platforms, opening new growth opportunities for the Group in international markets for the smart inspection of pipelines and critical infrastructure, alongside its partner SKIPPER NDT.

To accelerate the operational development of these solutions, the two companies also plan to set up a test bed- -at DRONE VOLT's flight site in UTAC (60) to validate pipeline inspection and monitoring technologies under conditions that closely mimic real-world operational environments.

An agreement that will support the growth of DRONE VOLT's service offerings

This agreement will also enable DRONE VOLT to continue developing its high-value-added services by supporting SKIPPER NDT in the operational deployment of its innovative solutions with major international operators in the oil and energy sector.

This collaboration also opens up new opportunities for international expansion for DRONE VOLT EXPERT, particularly in the areas of inspecting critical underground assets and smart infrastructure monitoring for major international operators.

Finally, SKIPPER NDT's international presence represents a major asset for DRONE VOLT's international expansion. Combined with DRONE VOLT's operations in France and Canada, as well as its planned future listing on the Nasdaq in the United States, they strengthen the international reach of this collaboration and support its growth in North American and international markets.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, stated: "This agreement with SKIPPER NDT marks an important milestone in the development of smart solutions for monitoring pipelines and critical infrastructure. Combining our drone platforms with SKIPPER NDT's advanced technologies will enhance the safety, predictive maintenance, and operational performance of strategic energy infrastructure."

Next press release: First-half 2026 revenue, Thursday, July 16, 2026.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

To receive all press releases free of charge, sign up on Actusnews

To receive the company's newsletter, write to: finance@dronevolt.com

About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT is designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088606 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007951

More information at www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations
DRONE VOLT
Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88
finance@dronevolt.com		Media Relations FINANCE
ACTUS Finance & Communication
Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73
dronevolt@actus.fr		Media Relations - CONSUMER AND BUSINESS AYA communication
Antonin Violette - T: +33 6 47 48 63 25
aviolette@aya-communication.fr
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98340-aldrv-skipper-ndt-vdef-en.pdf

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