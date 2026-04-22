DRONE VOLT plans to expand its operations in France and internationally to meet the strong demand for its services

Villepinte, April 22, 2026

DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading technology player in aerial robotics, announces its intention to expand its operations in France and internationally to meet the growing demand for its services.

The start of 2026 marked by a sharp rise in service activity

Building on a first quarter of 2026 marked by strong growth in its high-margin businesses[1] (+80% compared to the first quarter of 2025 for DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY), DRONE VOLT intends to continue this positive trend by expanding its capacity in France and internationally to meet the increasingly strong demand for its services.

All operational indicators point to a rapid ramp-up of these activities, notably:

an increase in missions involving critical infrastructure;

the ramp-up of existing contracts;

the gradual expansion into new markets.

A focus on energy infrastructure, a key growth driver

Energy infrastructure has emerged as the primary driver of growth for DRONE VOLT's service activities, in an environment marked by growing challenges related to network security, the energy transition, and the modernization of critical assets.

Operations related to the inspection and monitoring of electrical grids continue to grow strongly, driven by security needs, grid modernization, and challenges related to the energy transition. In this context, drone-based solutions help improve safety, reduce intervention costs, and optimize data collection and analysis.

The development of innovative solutions such as LineDrone is a key driver, particularly for work on live power lines and the installation of DLR (Dynamic Line Rating) sensors, enabling real-time monitoring of these critical facilities.

Capacity expansion and increased international deployment

Against this backdrop of significant growth, DRONE VOLT is preparing to strengthen its internal and external resources through both targeted hiring and external growth initiatives. The goal is thus to expand the operational capabilities of the Group's " " and to extend its service reach beyond France, leveraging local expertise while ensuring the Group's quality and safety standards are maintained.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, states: "The start of 2026 confirms the growth of our service activities, driven by strong commercial momentum. This trajectory illustrates the relevance of our positioning in critical infrastructure and the strength of our service model. We are approaching the remainder of the fiscal year with confidence, driven by strong demand, key contracts, and the development of innovative, high-value-added solutions."

Next press release: Revenue for the first half of 2026, Thursday, July 16, 2026.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers turnkey business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088606 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007951

More information at www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations - CONSUMER AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - T: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

[1] See the press release dated April 15, 2026.

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