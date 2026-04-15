DJ RM plc: Director Declaration

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Director Declaration 15-Apr-2026 / 16:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 April 2026 RM plc Director declaration In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), RM plc (the "Company") confirms that Christopher Humphrey, independent Non Executive Director of the Company, is to be appointed as a Non Executive Director of Wilmington plc with effect from 28 April 2026. Upon appointment, Christopher will be Wilmington plc's Senior Independent Director and a member of their Remuneration and Audit Committees. Daniel Fattal Company Secretary and investor relations RM plc Enquiries investorrelations@rm.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: RDN TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 Sequence No.: 424066 EQS News ID: 2309262 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2026 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)