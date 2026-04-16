Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Aligns Engineering Organization to Accelerate Development, Improve Efficiency, and Support Near-Term Deployments

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a company building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through intelligent delivery endpoints, today announced the strategic alignment of its engineering organization to accelerate product development, improve capital efficiency, and support near-term commercial deployments.

This move represents the next phase of the company's growth following a significant expansion of its engineering team. By bringing all development efforts under a unified structure, Arrive AI is increasing development velocity, reducing reliance on third-party resources, and streamlining its path to market.

"As we continue to scale, aligning our engineering resources is a critical step in maximizing both speed and efficiency," said Dan O'Toole, Founder and CEO of Arrive AI. "This structure allows us to move faster, deploy smarter, and better position the company to convert growing market demand into revenue."

Driving Operational Efficiency and Development Velocity

With all engineering teams now operating under a single roadmap, Arrive AI is eliminating redundant workflows and enabling real-time collaboration across product iterations. The company expects this alignment to:

Increase development speed across current and next-generation platforms

Reduce external development costs by bringing more capabilities in-house

Improve capital efficiency by consolidating R&D efforts

Enhance product quality through integrated feedback loops and shared learnings

This unified approach enables the company to apply insights across its entire platform, accelerating refinement while maintaining compatibility across product generations.

Accelerating Product Readiness and Commercialization

The integrated engineering team is now fully focused on advancing Arrive AI's next-generation platform while supporting current deployments. By consolidating development internally, the company is better positioned to rapidly incorporate learnings from real-world deployments, simulations, and partner integrations.

These efforts are expected to accelerate product readiness and support near-term deployment opportunities across key sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, and enterprise environments.

"This alignment strengthens our ability to efficiently deploy capital while accelerating our path to revenue-generating deployments," O'Toole added.

Positioned for Scalable Growth

Arrive AI is currently advancing discussions with multiple organizations for early-stage deployments of its platform. The company believes its enhanced engineering structure will support faster execution of these opportunities and improve its ability to scale as demand increases.

By focusing its full engineering capacity on a unified development strategy, Arrive AI is reinforcing its position as the infrastructure layer for autonomous logistics, enabling secure, efficient exchange of goods between humans, robots, and AI-powered delivery systems.

About Arrive AI?

Arrive AI is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last mile" challenge. Arrive AI trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ARAI.

Media contact: Kylie Conway at media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact:? Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov (https://pr.report/ka1h). Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-aligns-engineering-organization-to-accelerate-developme-1158154