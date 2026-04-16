

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is in discussions to revive a partnership with Dongfeng Motor Corporation that could involve joint car production in Europe and China, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.



The companies are exploring an arrangement under which Dongfeng would gain access to underutilized Stellantis manufacturing facilities in Europe, according to the report. In return, Dongfeng could produce vehicles from selected Stellantis brands in China, it said.



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