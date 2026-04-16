Fastned B.V.: Fastned reports new quarterly records in charging revenue and energy delivered in Q1 2026

Amsterdam, 16 April 2026Fastned reports new quarterly records in charging revenue and energy delivered in Q1 2026Fastned, a leading European fast charging company, has reported €39.2m in revenue related to charging for Q1 2026, up 40% on a year earlier.This reflects consistent and strengthening growth on the back of a once-again accelerating European EV market, with almost 9 million electric vehicles now registered in Fastned's nine active markets. EV market share was up 16% year-on-year across Europe in January and February, with early data indicating significant further increases in March.Fastned opened 8 new stations on its network during Q1 2026 across Denmark, Italy, France and the United Kingdom, while 4 more stations were expanded or upgraded during the quarter. At the end of Q1 2026 the Fastned network extended to 414 fast charging stations across Europe.Rising charging revenue and station economicsFastned's annualised revenue per station of €387,000 in Q1 2026 (compared with €325,000 in Q1 2025) continues the company's efficiency trajectory, supported by organic growth in charging demand as the European EV fleet expands with strong momentum. Gross profit increased 63% year-on-year to €32.1m, reflecting an increase in the prices of e-credits.The company also announced that Victor van Dijk has been appointed to a newly-created role of VP Strategy after serving as CFO of Fastned since 2019. This reflects the progression of the business; having crossed the €100 million annual revenue mark for the first time in 2025 (confirmed in Fastned's Annual Report 2025) and with a diversified, three-pillar funding structure now in place, Fastned is entering a new phase in which Victor will bring his finance perspective on shaping Fastned's long-term vision and capabilities, setting priorities for the organisation and continuing to develop the associated equity story.Until the role is permanently filled, Remco Samuels will serve as Interim CFO of Fastned. Remco brings extensive finance and industry leadership experience, having led EVBox as CEO, and following several finance leadership positions at Engie. Remco also knows Fastned well, having been part of Fastned's finance department for the last six months.Bank financing becomes third pillar of fundingIn January 2026, Fastned secured a €200 million green loan facility from a lending syndicate of ABN AMRO, CreditAgricole, ING, Invest-NL and Rabobank, marking the first time the company has established bank financing as a source of funding.An initial €100 million has been committed to fund new charging stations in Belgium and Switzerland, with an option for a further €100 million to support expansion into other Fastned markets.This facility adds a third pillar to Fastned's funding structure, alongside its retail bond programme and equity listing. Adding long-term bank financing as a third pillar allows Fastned to further diversify its funding and increase flexibility in how growth is financed across Fastned's international network.The company also raised over €32m in the latest tranche of retail bonds, which closed in March 2026. This followed bond issues totalling over €100m in 2025 and €80m in 2024. Since 2017, Fastned has raised over €300 million to fund its expansion through its bond programme, supported by more than 10,000 individual investors.Fastned has now raised over €740 million in total funding, including retail bonds. Together, these three pillars of funding give Fastned one of the most resilient and diversified capital structures among European fast charging companies, reducing dependency on any single funding channel and providing long-term visibility for the company's growth plans.New in-country leadership for Denmark, France and SwitzerlandIn Q1 Fastned continued building its in-country teams with the appointment of three new Country Directors across the network.Jesper Krüger Søndergaard has taken the role in Denmark, Sarah Wodehouse is Fastned's new leader in France, and Christine Zingg-Graf will lead the team in Switzerland.These appointments reflect Fastned's next step in Europe: accelerating in market execution and strengthening local decision-making to secure the locations and partnerships that will shape long term market positions in fast charging.German court rules in Fastned's favour: EV charging is its own separate industry and locations must go out to tenderOn 6 March 2026, the Oberlandesgericht Düsseldorf ruled in favour of Fastned in a procurement review case against Die Autobahn GmbH des Bundes. The ruling confirms that fast charging is its own unique industry, and access to motorway charging locations must be awarded through open and transparent tendering procedures - a principle Fastned has advocated and fought for since the company's foundation.This principle, previously confirmed in the Netherlands, has now been reinforced at the highest level in Germany, showing how increasing market access in one country can influence progress across the wider EU. As demand for fast charging continues to grow, open and competitive access to prime highway locations remains a critical determinant of the quality of charging infrastructure available to European drivers.EV adoption accelerating in key marketsThe shift away from fossil fuel cars in Europe is accelerating. In January and February 2026, battery-electric vehicles represented 19.6% of all new car sales across the EU, EFTA and UK - up 16% from a year earlier.Over the same period, the combined market share of petrol and diesel cars fell from 37.5% to 30%. The market share gap between electric and fossil fuel car sales has narrowed from 20 percentage points to just 10.4 percentage points in a single year.Across the EU specifically, petrol car registrations fell by 23.3% year-on-year, with France recording a decline of 48.5%. Growth in battery-electric registrations was particularly strong in two of Fastned's key markets: France (+38.5% year-on-year) and Germany (+26.3%).Energy price volatility driving EV momentumEnergy prices - and particularly prices at the petrol pump - rose sharply towards the end of Q1 2026 as a result of conflict in Iran and related supply issues, with petrol prices around Europe 15% higher in early April 2026 than they were in February 2026.While the situation is still evolving, these events are providing further momentum to the electric transition while highlighting the urgent need to decouple European mobility from imported fossil fuels, both for individual drivers and for Europe's energy security and sovereignty.As a pure-play charging company delivering exclusively renewable electricity, Fastned's exposure to the negative effects of this crisis is expected to be limited. While uncertainty and oil price volatility can be expected to continue in the short-to-medium term, Fastned expects that growing consumer familiarity with EVs, accelerated by the current oil price shock, will permanently expand the market for public fast charging.Guidance for 2026 unchangedFastned reiterates its guidance for the full year 2026, as communicated in the company's Q4 2025 Update:• 70-100 new stations operational by year end• Revenues of €350,000 to €400,000 per station (full-year average), and• Operational EBITDA margin of 35-40%."The global events shaking up energy markets in the first quarter of 2026 show the urgent need for Europe to accelerate electrification and decouple itself from unreliable and costly fossil fuel imports. Fastned's continued strong momentum in Q1 2026, with record revenues and increasingly efficient operations, demonstrates our leading role in building the public fast charging infrastructure drivers need to make the transition. Affordable and reliable fast charging is vital to make the electric car accessible to everyone, everywhere - and I'm proud that Fastned is continuing to lead the way in building this better future."Michiel Langezaal, Co-Founder and CEO, FastnedAbout FastnedFastned's mission is to accelerate the transition to electric mobility. Since 2012, we have been at the forefront of developing charging infrastructure in Europe, building and operating a rapidly growing network of iconic fast-charging stations. Our yellow stations, inspired by nature, offer a welcoming environment for drivers during the 10 to 15 minutes needed to charge up to 300 km of range. By offering the most reliable, convenient, and pleasant charging experience in Europe, we aim to encourage millions of people to drive on solar and wind power so that together, we can curb climate change. Fastned is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: FAST) and is a certified B Corp.